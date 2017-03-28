Okolona excluded from Chickasaw, Houston merger

By Bobby Harrison

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

JACKSON – The Okolona Municipal School District will not be merged with the Chickasaw County and Houston Municipal school districts under an agreement worked out by House and Senate leaders.

The conference report was filed late Monday night to merge the Chickasaw and Houston districts, but maintain Okolona on the east side of the county as a separate school district.

Earlier this session, the Senate passed legislation to merge just the Houston and Chickasaw County districts, but the House passed a proposal to include Okolona in the merger.

Senate Education Committee Chair Gray Tollison, R-Oxford, said earlier he excluded Okolona because there are issues with including Okolona in the merger. For instance, he said the Okolona school district lines go into neighboring Monroe County, presenting additional problems.

Under the conference report, the merger would be completed in July 2021. The conference report still must be approved by both chambers before the session ends this week.

Consolidation concerns

Last year the Senate passed legislation to consolidate all three districts, but Rep. Preston Sullivan, D-Okolona, was successful in delaying the merger by amending the bill to establish a task force.

The task force could not agree on a consolidation plan. The Legislature has consolidated multiple school districts in recent years, focusing on poor performing systems, property poor districts and small districts.

During the past five years, legislators have voted to abolish two school districts and merge 17 others. When those mergers are completed, it will cut the number of school districts by 12 to 141.