Old Waverly to host Women’s Amateur

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

WEST POINT – Old Waverly Golf Club has been selected to host its third U.S. Golf Association championship event, the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.

The tournament, scheduled for Aug. 5-11, 2019, follows the 1999 U.S. Women’s Open and 2006 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur championships previously held at Old Waverly.

“The USGA is proud to bring one of our three oldest championships to Old Waverly in 2019,” said Stuart Francis, USGA Championship Committee chairman. “The U.S. Women’s Amateur attracts the world’s best female amateur players, and we are confident Old Waverly will provide a fair and comprehensive test that identifies a champion worthy of hoisting the historic Robert Cox Trophy.”

Old Waverly has hosted numerous other events, including the men’s and women’s SEC Championships, Southern Golf Association women’s and junior championships, and the 2014 ISPS Handa Cup, an international team competition on the LPGA Legends Tour. The club also serves as the home of the Mississippi State University men’s and women’s golf programs.

“It is an honor to host the 119th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at Old Waverly,” said George Bryan, club founder. “We have a strong history of supporting competitive amateur golf, and we look forward to welcoming the best female amateurs in the game to our course and to the state of Mississippi in 2019.”