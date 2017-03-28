Orientation leaders named

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Several area residents have been selected as 2017 orientation leaders at Itawamba Community College.

They include

• AMORY – Abby Cantrell, Adrian Moffett, Hayden Plunkett and Hunter Holley.

• ECRU – Taylor McKnight.

• HOUSTON – Madeline Burdine and Hali Whitt.

• PHEBA – Audrey Wilson.

• PONTOTOC – Blake Guntharp, Nikki Lane, Allie Sappington, Allysa Lipsey, Kirsten Hester, Ana Grace Warren and Merilese Adams.

They will lead small group activities, conduct campus tours and provide information to incoming freshmen during the orientation sessions, the first of which is in April.