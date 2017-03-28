 

POLITICAL ANNOUNCEMENTS

By | 2:55 PM | March 28, 2017 | Business, Living, News

CANDIDATES

The following individuals have authorized the Chickasaw Journal to include them in this political listing for city posts across Chickasaw County.

KELLIE ATKINSON

Houston

Alderman Ward 1

Independent

JERRY GRAVAT

Houston

Alderman at Large

Democrat

BARRY SPRINGER

Houston

Alderman at Large

Democrat

incumbent

(Call 456-3771 for details on this paid listing.)

