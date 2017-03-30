Supervisors pay to fix Okolona elevator

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Supervisors voted to repair the elevator of the building it rents from the Masonic Lodge and will send Department of Human Services offices to Okolona.

Supervisors voted to spend $7,892 to repair the elevator in the Masonic Lodge in downtown Okolona that also serves at the county’s second courthouse. Masons, who have their lodge on the third floor, did present the county a check for $2,000 to assist in repairs.

The elevator has been broken for almost two weeks and the county was told, while repairs are simple electrical work, the elevators require certified workers. Bagby Elevator Company of Birmingham was picked for the job.

The county also voted last fall to pay $10,000 to make repairs to water and air conditioning for the Department of Human Services who occupies the first floor.

The county rents the second floor of the Mason Lodge and has offices for Chancery Clerk, Tax Assessor/Collector, Circuit Clerk and also has a courtroom.

The county pays roughly $850 a month in rent and maintenance and expenses to that building cost about $20,000 a year. That does not include the duplicate people, office expenses and double cost for most county departments.

A 2005 study indicated the county could save between $340,000 and $500,000 by consolidating services and facilities.

Chickasaw County is one of 10 counties in the state with two courthouses. Most of those counties are large urban counties.

The 2005 study also pointed out Chickasaw County had the sixth highest tax rate structure in the state but suffered comparatively high rates of poverty, unemployment, teen pregnancy, high school dropouts and low rates of population and economic growth.

DHS to Okolona

Samuel Buchanan, of the Department of Human Services, approached the board saying they would be vacating the county building on Church Street and moving services to Okolona.

“We do a lot of information and checking over the phone and by text,” said Buchanan. “If they do have to make a personal visit to our office – and we do require that – they will have to drive to Okolona.”

The Chickasaw County Department of Human Services provides assistance to senior citizens, children and aid to unemployed, those suffering from mental illness, drug and alcohol abuse. They also help people find health care resources, employment assistance, teen pregnancy, housing, child care and legal assistance.

Buchanan said the move would affect four people who work mostly with TANF and food stamps. He said the move would come in August.

The county rents the metal buildings on Church Street Extended to DHS and uses them for county storage.

In other business

• Gary Chandler, Three Rivers Planning and Development economic development executive for Chickasaw County, was introduced to the board and said he is busy getting to know industrialist, businessmen and people in the community.

• Supervisors discussed a tax exemption policy for solar farms in Chickasaw County and the number of jobs they create.

• The board heard a report from County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship about new fire insurance ratings.

• The board approved an ad promoting economic development in Chickasaw County in the “Come Home To Chickasaw County” magazine.

• The board discussed costs and scope of work for paving a dirt road to Stinkin’ Jims east of Houston.

• Heard a report from County Administrator Norman Griffin saying revenue collections are looking up for the county and the county will purchase an automatic system to back up county computers from Three Rivers for $250 a month.