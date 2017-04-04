CHICKASAW FIRE SAFETY: Unplug your space heater.

March 29

Lifecore Health Group invites you to donate books and magazines to their office at 223 E. Washington St. in Houston through April. Your donation will help the PSR Adult Day Program. Books and magazines of all reading levels are welcome. Call Andrea 662-426-4322 for details.

March 30

The Chickasaw Development Foundation will host their annual banquet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on North Jackson St. Tickets are $20 per person and payment must be made by March 20. Malcomb White of the Mississippi Art Commission will speak. Entertainment by Laura Claire and Melissa Moore.

The Okolona Chamber of Commerce will host their annual banquet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the National Guard Armory. Tickets are available by calling the Chamber at 447-5913 any time. Kelly Cofer, a developer with Hobby Lobby and retail specialist will speak. The event is open to all.

Ellzey Cemetery committee will host its annual meeting 6:30 p.m. March 30 at the Ellzey Chapel. Everyone is welcome.

March 31

The 42nd Southern Heritage Pilgrimage in Aberdeen is set for March 31 – April 2

There will be home tours, carriage rides, Civil War encampment, proper tea,

story telling a ghostly cemetery tour and more. For details visit www.aberdeenpilgrimage.com or call 662.369.9440.

April 1

Thorn Church of God will host a Yard Sale and Bazaar to raise money for YWEA missions at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at the church west of the Bypass on Thorn Road. Direct sale vendors are urged to secure a spot by calling Lana at 456-0618 or 456-1399. The event will be held rain-or-shine in the Family Life Center.

A fundraiser for Ester Ivy will be 5 p.m. April 1 at Faithway MB Church. Soloists, choirs, groups and praise teams sought. Pastor Gerald Valliant, call Helen at 628-6830 or Kerry at 275-1355.

Tour De Life will be held on the Tanglefoot Trail at 8 a.m. Sat. April 1 in Pontotoc. Riders can race 62 miles, 31 miles, 6.1 or one mile. To register go to tourdelife.com. Proceeds will benefit organ and tissue donation.

April 2

The Fourth Annual Altis Marathon and Half Marathon will start at 7:30 and 8 a.m. respectively at the Trail intersection at Industrial Drive north of Houston. Parking will be made available but don’t block road. For details contact Mike at events@altisendurance.com .

Lantrip Baptist Church on 1175 Hwy 9 North of Bruce will host revival April 2-5. Times are 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Mon.-Wed. Speakers through the week are Wayne Ward, Rick Griffin, Owen Hitchcock and Derrick Finley. Music led Gerald Waldrop with pianist DeAnna Wooten. Robert Earl Alexander is pastor and invites all to attend.

St. Matthew Baptist Church will celebrate their 26th Anniversary at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 2. Special guest is Pastor Avis Shelton and Pleasant Ridge M.B. Church of Woodland. Host Pastor Bro. Levon Kinard invites the public to attend.

April 9

A fundraiser for Bobby Lewis Grice is set for 3 p.m. April 9, at the Houston Civic Center. Choirs, groups, drama, praise teams and soloists are sought. Fish and BBQ plates for sale. Call Helen 628-6830 or Stephaine 456-5414.

April 12

New Zion M.B. Church in Van Vleet will host Passion Week Revival at 7 p.m. April 12-17.

Pastor Odell Bowens urges the public to attend.

April 13

Oak Grove MB Church Derma will have Spring Revival 7 p.m. April 11-13. Guest speaker is Rev. Clarance Buchanan of New Birth MB Church of Gore Springs. Host pastor, Rev. W. M. Jones, invites everyone to attend.

April 14

His Grace Ministries will host a two day meeting on the Square in Houlka, leading up to a community wide Sunrise Sunday morning. Good Friday and Saturday meetings begin at 7 p.m. April 14 and 15. Annual Sunrise Service, April 16 at 7 a.m.

April 15

Woodland will host its Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15 in conjunction with the Woodland Volunteer Fire Department bake sale. Please gather in front of the VFD that morning and wait for the siren.

April 21

Saints on a Mission in Houston will host “A New Walk With Christ” 6 p.m. Friday with Sis. Betty Doss hosting a woman’s program. Call 662-448-0827. Apostle Tommy White, Pastor

April 30

A fundraiser for Cora Lee Walker of Calhoun City will be held 3 p.m. April 30, at the Multi-Purpose Building Pittsboro. Choirs, groups, soloist and praise teams sought. Call Pastor Julia Cruthrids 709-0022 or Helen 628-6830.

New Zion M.B. Church will host a Usher Minister Program at 2:30 p.m. April 30. Guest speaker is Rev. Curtis Perry, Pastor at Third Union M.B. Church of Prairie. Pastor Rev. Odell Bowens urges the community to attend.

ON GOING EVENTS

The Alzheimer’s support group for family members and friends of those with the disease meets 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Cedars Health Center Activity Room, Tupelo. Call Terri at (662) 844-1441.

Anger Management classes for teens and adults are offered at 6 p.m. for adults and 7 p.m. for teens on Mondays and Thursdays at the Family Resource Center of Northeast Mississippi on Magazine Street in Tupelo. Free. Childcare provided. Call (662) 844-0013.

Agape Health Services provides healthcare for those without insurance at its 505 North Street, New Albany clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of each month. For more information visit www.agapehs.org .

Sanctuary Lodge #143 of Houlka meets on the second Saturday of the month at 7 p.m. at Thompson Chapel Church. For more information, call 662-542-1435.

Breast cancer support group meets at Excel in Okolona, 280 Main Street, the second Saturday or each month from 11 a.m. until noon.

Assistance with mammograms for the uninsured is available through the Sisters Network, Tupelo Chapter of the African-American breast cancer survivor’s support group. The group also has free educational brochures about breast cancer for women and men and temporary prostheses for post-surgery patients. For more information, contact Norma Derring (662) 842-3440 or email sistersn@yahoo.com.

Floy Dyer Manor Family Council meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in living room of the Manor. All family members and friends of residents are invited to participate in this new group. For information, call Floy Dyer Manor at 456-1111.

The Diabetes Support Group meets at NMMC-West Point. Contact Ginger Carver at (662) 495-2213 for date and times.

The Compassionate Friends a support group for families who have suffered the death of a child of any age, is open to parents, step-parents, grandparents and siblings. For details visit www.compassionatefriends.org .

Christian Motorcyclist Association’s Tupelo Chapter, Omega Riders for Christ, meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at McAlister’s Deli in Tupelo. Call Andy Long at (662) 523-0350 or Linda Lee at (662) 790-3429.

National Council for Negro Women is organizing both community-based and youth-based sections for the counties of Chickasaw, Clay, Calhoun, Monroe and Pontotoc. Women, men and youth can join NCNW. For more information, call (662) 297-8567 or (662) 260-9491.

The Society for Creative Anachronisms is a non-profit group that re-enacts the middle ages and educates its members in all things medieval. SCA meets at 5 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays at Ballard Park in Tupelo. Call Alia at (662) 706-4450.

Celebrate Recovery meets every Tuesday a 6:30 p.m. at Pearson Chapel Church of the Nazarene at 512 County Road 24 north of Houston. CR addresses “hurts, habits and hang-ups.” All are invited to attend. For information, call 456-6442 or 568-2427.

Concerned Citizens of Chickasaw County meets at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each Month at Macedonia M.B. Church. Call Alfred Parker at 662-456-3355 for details.

The Tupelo Amateur Radio Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 118 Lemons Drive at the Tupelo Airport at 7 p.m. All amateur radio operators or those interested in amateur radio are invited. Contacts are Steve Morrison (662) 397-1382 or Jim Miller (662) 231-3230.

The Houston Exchange Club meets at noon each Friday at the Houston Country Club for a meal, program and to plan service programs for the community. Please contact any Houston Exchange Club member about attending.

New Start Resource Center (NSRC) in Pittsboro offers free programs in education, hiring, religion, music, arts, recreation, community assistance and outreach. Programs and events are available to everyone free of charge. Call 662-800-1630.

Family Resource Center of Northeast Mississippi offers classes on parenting infants and toddlers, parenting during divorce, conflict resolution and youth development on Monday nights and Wednesday mornings at its center on Magazine Street. Classes are also offered in Fulton, Amory, Pontotoc, Booneville, Ripley and New Albany throughout the month. Call (662) 844-0013.

Houston High School is selling season tickets for the 2016 Topper basketball season and beyond.

An athletic pass, good for all Houston home sports events, is $75 for adults, $45 for students and $40 for K-fifth grade. Athletic passes are not valid for MHSAA playoffs.

Passes, tickets and parking can be reserved by calling the high school at 456-3320.

Tobacco cessation assistance is available through North Mississippi Medical Center community health. It is free. The tobacco treatment clinic is part of the statewide ACT Center for Tobacco Treatment, Education and Research. Call (662) 377-5787 or visit www.act2quit.org.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s mobile Driver’s License office will be open in Houston at the WIN Job Center at 210 South Monroe Street the third Monday of each month. They also will be at the National Guard Armory on Highway 32 in Okolona the third Wednesday and the Courthouse in Pittsboro on the third Tuesday. Call (601) 987-1212 for details.

Chickasaw County Relay for Life meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month in the Houston First United Methodist Church Family Life Center. All interested persons are invited to attend.

The Northeast Mississippi Writer’s Group meets at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Barnes & Noble in Tupelo. For more information contact Glen Allison at glen@netga.com.

Calhoun County Antique Tractor Club meets the second Monday each month at 7 p.m. At the Sweet Potato Festival Building in Vardaman. For information, call 682-7594. Danny Tutor, President.

The Okolona Community Civitan Club meets the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

Free alcohol and drug rehabilitation assistance is offered at Faith Outreach Church, 272 McDonald Street in Okolona, with meetings held at 7 p.m. each Monday and Thursday. For more details contact counselor Danny Owen at 610-5578.

Friends of the Houston Carnegie Library meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the meeting room at the library. All are invited to attend. For information, contact Elizabeth Rish at elizrsh@yahoo.com.

The Carnegie Café book club meets the first Wednesday of each month at noon at the Houston Carnegie Library. Bring a sack lunch and join in the discussion. For information, contact Cara Chisolm at 456-3881.

Narconon Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation and Education reminds families that abuse of addictive pharmaceutical drugs is on the rise. Learn to recognize the sigs of drug abuse and get your loved ones help if they are at risk. Call Narconon for a free brochure. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. 1-800-431-1754.

York Rite Body P.H.A. meets the third Sunday of each month at 5 p.m. at McIntosh Lodge #81 in Houston. For more information, call 662-231-0277.

Adult Game Night at First United Methodist Family Life Center is the last Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.. Bring a snack and friends and join in playing cards, dominoes and board games. For information, call Betty Brown at 567-2669.

The Chickasaw County Dulcimer Club meets at 6 p.m. The first and third Thursday of each month at Faith Bible Church, 110 Malcomb St., Houston. For more information call 448-6151 or 456-3645.

Celebrate Recovery class Freedom from Hurts, Habits, and Hangups meets every Monday and Thursday at 7 p.m. at Faith Outreach Church, 272 McDonald St., Okolona. Contact Danny Owen at 662-610-5578 for more information.

Catholic Charities, Inc. has supportive services for low income veteran families. Services include housing, utility, child care, and home repairs. They serve 65 counties in MS with locations in Jackson, Greenwood, Natchez, and Vardaman. For more information, please call 601-355-8634.

SouthernCare Hospice is seeking volunteers. They offer volunteer training and CPR certification. Call 662-841-0085.

CATCH Kids offers school-based and community clinics where children 18 and under can be seen free of charge. Medications are provided without cost to patients through arrangements with local pharmacies. Call (662) 377-2194. Community clinic is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at 203 Main St. in Okolona.

North Mississippi Rural Legal Service provides free legal assistance to low income residents of north Mississippi needing representation on civil legal matters such as consumer, housing, education, taxes, family law, public benefits and self-determination issues. Application for NMRLS’ services can be made by calling 1-800-498-1804 Mon.-Thu. 9:30 to 3:30. Applications can also be made online at www.nmrls.com or www.mslegalservices.org.

Broken Ones, a support group for women in addiction or recovery; depression or anxiety; or recently released from prison, meets Tuesdays at 5 p.m. at the LifeSpring Ministries, formerly Sav-A-Life of Monroe County. Call 257-9043.

