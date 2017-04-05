EDITORIAL: Raise taxes 8 mills or collect old fines?

A lot of political bluster was made before the most recent county election about collecting more than $1.8 million in fines owed Chickasaw County.

We have yet to see county supervisors or anyone else do anything major to collect that money.

And with Chickasaw County facing a $600,000 shortfall, maybe now they will listen to what the Chickasaw Journal has been saying for years.

And with Chickasaw County told they will need to raise taxes 8 mills to cover that shortfall, we hope taxpayers are listening!

Most of us have probably “run afoul of the law” and been given a citation that we were required to pay or hauled into court and justice served with a more hefty fee and fine.

The good folks of this world, admit their blunder, promise the judge they will be more careful and pay their fine.

But there are some people in Chickasaw County who admit their infraction, promise the judge anything and then pay the court nothing.

That is not right and that is not justice. Lawbreakers owe a debt to all of us.

We also want to point out that telling voters you are going to get tough on collecting those fines prior to the election and then not doing anything visible to the public after the election is not right either. Politicians owe a debt to all of us to keep their word.

$1,800,000.00!

That is a tidy sum for a county our size.

If all those fine were paid, Chickasaw County could be ready to help a factory come to town, hire a dog catcher and probably find a pothole or two that needs patching. Nationally the U.S. Transportation Department estimates it cost roughly $65,000 to properly resurface a one mile with asphalt.

Deep pockets solve a lot of this world’s problems.

We urge Supervisors to bring our Justice Court Judges and Constables to the table and develop a plan to collect some of this money. Pontotoc and Monroe have done similar collection drives and included their Sheriff’s department and Circuit Court Judges.

We would like to point out no one is writing more tickets to generate revenue. These fines are being collected from people who have already been convicted, sentenced and fined by the court.

Yes, this will need to be a concerted effort.

Supervisors will need to put someone in charge of contacting those with unpaid fines. County leaders need to urge County judges to issue bench warrants for those who won’t pay. Law enforcement will need to serve those warrants and haul the offender back into court.

We hope smart people will just pay the debt they owe society.

We hope that revenue will be used to make our county a better place to live.