COMMUNITY CELEBRATIONS!

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

OKOLONA – Local individuals and businesses are the heart of any communities.

Okolona recognized their best and brightest Thursday night with over 250 gathered at the National Guard Armory at 6 p.m. for the 83rd annual Okolona Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet.

A crowd of more than 250 gathered to enjoy a meal and listen to retail real estate developer Kelly Cofer point to the things that make Okolona poised to grow.

“In today’s retail market it is all about the experience,” said Cofer, who has opened hundreds of stores for retail clients across the southeast. “One of my best examples is the store – a town about the size of Okolona – that sells bicycles, watches and leather goods.

“His idea is to get you in the store, chat you up and give you a good experience before you buy anything,” said Cofer. “He says if he can get you to come in the door he can probably get you to buy something.”

Cofer said these niche stores that offer variety are key to any small town economy and he urged Okolona to locate them downtown. He said data shows Okolona downtown is rapidly becoming a destination for Saturday shoppers.

Over the past six years Okolona has opened 45 new businesses with only 16 closing their doors. Cofer said these niche stores are the key to small town economic development.

The Chamber also presented the following awards:

• Leadership Award – Sonic Drive-In Manager, Andrew Hariston.

• Community Service Awards – Armstrong Kiddie Care.

• Professional Services Award – North Mississippi Medical Center.

• Golden Heart Organization Award – Shearer Richardson Memorial Nursing Home.

• Spirit of Philanthropy – Annie Gordon.

• Community Service Award – Hazel Ivy Child Care.

• New Business of the Year – Okolona Pharmacy.

• Main Street Award – Little Annie’s Boutique.

• Business of the Year – Pennington’s Home Center.

• Special People Award – Becky Minniece (posthumously).

• Industry of the Year – United Furniture Industries.

• Golden Heart Individual Award – Nancy Ellis.

• Appreciation Award – Harold A. Turner.

• Citizen Of The Year – Supervisor Jerry Hall.

The Okolona Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are: President Steve Schultz, First Vice President Jimmy Bryan, Second Vice President Brenda Wise, Treasurer Jay Mann, Past President Annie Gates and directors Nancy Schreck, Nancy Sullivan, Amy Anderson, William Bailey, Lorene Moore, Susie Wardlaw, Betty Owens, Harolyn Flynt, Vera Mitchell and Chamber Executive Director Perry Grubbs.

The Okolona Chamber of Commerce is made up of 62 businesses, organizations and congregations and 83 individual members.