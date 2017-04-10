FLOYD INGRAM: Concerns with consolidation

I have said this in this space before: I run hot and cold on consolidation.

I firmly believe it will save money if new superintendents, trustees and voters work to that end. I also believe Chickasaw County could end up worse off than before if we allow the adults to define turf and don’t keep our eye on better schools for kids.

We don’t have quality or exceptional schools anywhere in Chickasaw County. I’ll be glad to defend that point with anyone.

What we do have are children who deserve better. Better education strikes at the heart of many problems facing our youth: no jobs, teen pregnancy, drug abuse and the list could go on.

Consolidation may help with this problems. I will point out economic development does not start until you have community development. Nothing testifies to community development better than quality schools.

But let’s not talk about what we don’t have or what might be in the past.

What we have

Houston and Houlka schools will consolidate.

That shouldn’t be that hard since they already share vocational programs. Yes, a bus from Houlka brings students to Houston every day to study and learn at the Houston vo-tech.

Houlka also doesn’t have a football field. The folks in Houston might just let them share that facility on night Hilltoppers don’t play there. Think tourism dollars!

My mother once told and brothers and me there is always plenty when you share. Her point was having it all for yourself never satisfies like giving to those who also need.

Both Houston and Houlka have a hard time finding and paying for speech pathologists, physics teachers, chemistry teachers and those upper level courses our kids will need in college. It’s called economy of scale.

Please also think about a combined food service, transportation, curriculum monitoring and school nurse services. This is called shared services.

We also have parents, teachers and community leaders who want better education for their children.

What the future holds

Please read the story on Page One of today’s Chickasaw Journal.

When a man from Oxford can see Okolona needs help, it shouldn’t be too hard for us to figure it out.

I have repeatedly heard educators on this side of the creek say the problem with Okolona schools is not the students, but the adults who run that district.

If Okolona is taken over by the state – and that will be determined by test scores this summer – they will probably be in conservatorship for up to five years. This has already happened once with a new and improved Okolona School District handed back to the community.

The legislation also says Houston Superintendent Tony Cook will act as interim superintendent for Houston/Houlka schools. Cook has already shaken things up in Houston and while he has a ways to go, we like the direction he is headed.

And by doing away with three superintendents we will save $250,000 off the top.

Did you notice I used the word we?

That’s what the future really holds. Yes, consolidation has been stuffed down our throats by the Jackson GOP. Our job at this point is for Houlka and Houston to make the make the best of it.

This paper has been full of stories about consolidation over the past 18 months. The story is not going away.

Houston and Houlka – and maybe one day Okolona – just need to work together to make sure this story has a happy ending.

Floyd Ingram is Managing Editor of the Chickasaw Journal. His boys are in public schools in Chickasaw County and his heart yearns for better public schools across Chickasaw County. Contact him at 456-3771 with your ideas.