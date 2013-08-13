A teacher’s influence reaches far beyond the classroom

“A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.” – Henry Adams

For all practical purposes, summer is over and school days are about to be under way. It’s back to the classroom – a time to learn, share and grow.

If each of us stopped to reflect on our time in school and the teachers we had, I feel confident we all could pinpoint at least one who made a difference in our lives.

I’ve mentioned in columns before how fortunate I was to have wonderful teachers – some who made learning fun, some who made even the worst days in geometry class bearable, some who believed in me to the point that I knew I could do anything I put my mind to. And, bless their hearts, at least three English teachers who helped nourish my love for words in their own unique ways.

While it’s been quite a few years since I was in the classroom, the memories are still as alive as if it were only yesterday. The smell of Mrs. McKenzie’s dinner rolls in the cafeteria. The sound of voices blending in Mrs. Doxey’s chorus room. The cracking of his knuckles as Mr. Mitchell made stories of days gone by come to life in history class. The gentle look Mrs. Edwards gave all of her students as she read passages of English literature. And the inspiration my dear Mr. Sullivan had as he shared his love of music to this young student.

When I think of these wonderful people, and many others, who spent so much time with me in the classroom, I have to pause in gratitude for the influence they had on my life. I’m sure there were many times they had absolutely no idea that what they were saying or doing before a classroom of students would have the effect that it did.

But sometimes, in the smallest of ways, and totally unplanned, it did. Today is no different. Teachers today still influence children – we hope more for the good.

It has been stated that possibly the most critical element to success within school is a student developing a close and nurturing relationship with at least one caring adult. Students need to feel that there is someone within the school whom they know, to whom they can turn, and who will act as an advocate for them.

While reading several articles about teachers and their roles, I found this on good teachers and share with you some excerpts:

• A good teacher, first and foremost, sees each student as an individual with hopes, dreams, strengths, and vulnerabilities.

• A good teacher works to create a classroom atmosphere in which every student sees every other student in this light – an atmosphere in which respect for each other is the guiding principle, an atmosphere in which every student feels safe enough to share their thoughts and feelings, an atmosphere in which making a mistake is seen as an opportunity to learn rather than an opportunity to feel like a failure.

• A good teacher knows the students on many levels. The teacher learns all about their academic strengths and needs, but even more about their interests, fears, hopes and worries. The teacher helps students learn these things about themselves and helps students to learn some of these things about each other, especially the strengths and hopes!

• A good teacher remembers that each student is somebody’s precious child. It is known that every parent has high hopes, valid concerns and great expectations for that child. The teacher works to help the parents understand the goals and to develop their confidence. Parents are an integral and vital part of the child’s education – not intrusive, annoying impediments. The teacher recognizes how much influence can be made in a child’s life – and how difficult it can be for a parent to trust their child to anyone else.

• A good teacher tries to see things through the students’ eyes as well, working hard to be fair, empathetic and encouraging. The teacher strives to maintain high expectations for each and every child – to challenge them to reach for their best and aim for the stars. The teacher is strong, firm, and determined and shows students that learning and doing one’s best are the goals and that grades are not.

• A good teacher makes learning exciting, helping each student find areas of interest to explore and master. The teacher helps students see that goals which are at first difficult may eventually become easy, and are often the most satisfying to achieve. The good teacher helps students to see new things as stimulating challenges rather than dreaded obstacles, showing them that perfection is not only unrealistic, but undesirable as well.

• A good teacher becomes attached to the students, knowing it will be hard to say good-bye at the end of the school year, hoping those students will come back to visit, realizing that even if they never see each other again, they will carry memories of that teacher in their futures and with their successes.

As in life, so it is in school – it’s “the little things.” Teachers need to take time for themselves, take time to celebrate all the small accomplishments in life, as well as focusing on the child being taught.

Teachers should never minimize the role they play in influencing students’ lives. Hopefully, that role will be positive, possessing the qualities of a “charismatic adult” who not only touches students’ minds, but also their spirits — the way they see and feel about themselves for the rest of their lives. Such influence is truly a rare privilege that should be prized and nurtured.

“Qui docet discit.” (“He who teaches learns.”)

Charlotte A. Wolfe is Associate Publisher for Community Newspapers (Journal, Inc.) and general manager of The Itawamba County Times. She may be contacted at charlotte.wolfe@journalinc.com