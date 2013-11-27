Property tax cards are being mailed out

It’s that time of year again. No, not the holidays: Tax time.

The Itawamba County Tax Collector’s office is currently in the process of printing property tax cards for 2013, which means residents should be receiving them via mail in the near future. The office will begin accepting payments starting Dec. 2, and taxes must be payed by Feb. 1. Those that aren’t will face a 1 percent state mandated penalty fee for each month the payment is behind.

These tax cards represent the status of a given piece of property as of Dec. 31, 2012. If the property was mortgaged after that date, chances are the bank took care of all the legwork involved in switching over property tax payments for the year. If the property’s sale was between two individuals and the sale was not reported to the tax assessor’s office, the owner of the property prior to Jan. 1, 2013 will receive the tax card.

Also of note, those with an eagle eye will notice that taxes are a bit heftier this year. That’s due to a five percent increase in the county’s ad valorem tax rate, voted into effect in September. While how much of an impact this will have on an individual’s out of pocket expenses varies from property to property, Itawamba County Tax Assessor Tami Beane said it shouldn’t amount to much.

“I don’t think most people will really notice the change,” she said. “For most people, it shouldn’t cause any major problems.”

For example, if an average resident of Itawamba County owned a $100,000 home, he would have paid around $922 in taxes last year, prior to the increase. This year, taxes on that same piece of property would run $974, or $52 more for the year.

In October, the county’s ad valorem tax millage increased from 54.5 mills to 58.5 mills — a three mill increase to the county’s general fund and a one mill increase to pay debt — affecting taxes on homes, automobile tags, business fixtures, utilities and equipment. Itawamba County’s school district was also budgeted a millage increase, from 59.6 mills to 60.6 mills.

Taxation causation

Property taxes are determined by several factors, including the assessed value of the property, whether or not the property is the owner’s primary residence, if there are any exemptions on the property (Homestead Exemption being the most typical) and the county’s ad valorem tax rate. Businesses and rental properties are also taxed at a higher percentage than primary residences — 15 percent compared to 10 percent.

The assessed value of a property is determined by the tax assessor’s office using a combination of state-mandated formulas and door-to-door appraisal. Itawamba County is on a four-year reappraisal cycle. The county is divided into four quadrants, one of which is reassessed each year until all have been reassessed, then the process begins again. Employees with the Itawamba County tax assessors office determine the tax value of a property by examining the previous assessment (if there is one) and then examining what’s changed since then, factoring in additions to the property, new structures, roofing, exterior walls, depreciation, etc. Changes inside the home play a role, too, although assessors are not allowed inside the home unless invited by the property owner. Assessors may, however, ask questions about interior remodeling or additions, which go into factoring the assessed tax value. Every little thing adds a small amount to the final value.

Each assessment takes between 10 to 15 minutes.

This is an ongoing process, Beane said of keeping up with Itawamba County’s more than 16,000 “parcels” — homes, businesses, chunks of land — that are appraised and taxed.

“We’re constantly updating our tax roll and picking up changes to properties,” she said. By the time the fourth year rolls around and the county has been completely reassessed, there’s no counting the number of new properties that have been constructed or changes that have been made to existing properties.

“It’s almost impossible to capture everything,” Beane said. “But we do our best.”

How do I pay?

There are actually several ways an Itawamba County resident can pay his or her property taxes. Perhaps the easiest is to make a payment using cash, check, money order, debit or credit card by filling out the property tax card and dropping it back in the mail. All payments received by mail are processed daily and receipts mailed if requested. For those who don’t feel like messing with snail mail, online payments may be made at the website www.officialpayments.com. Taxpayers may also go to this site to see the amounts due.