Among the tombstones of Oak Grove Cemetery

Like most old cemeteries – and with its origins dating back to 1839, this is certainly one of Itawamba County’s oldest – Oak Grove Cemetery is a peaceful place.

The silence of the graveyard’s rolling hills and stoic markers is only occasionally disrupted by the sound of wind whispering to the leaves on the branches of nearby trees. An iron bell, relocated from the grounds of Ratliff school in the late 1920s, soundlessly greets visitors just beyond the cemetery gates, near where Oak Grove Baptist Church stood just a few years ago before a tornado swept most of it away.

“The cemetery has some unusual markers,” commented Bob Franks, librarian for the Itawamba Historical Society, as he wandered among the headstones, stopping to snap the occasional photograph.

There’s nothing uniform about this place. Mismatched tombstones of every conceivable size and shape, many dating back more than 100 years, stand in haphazard rows, leaning this way and that like a battalion of tipsy men.

None are more unusual than the marker noting the final resting place of Fulton’s W.C. Cummings, Sr. Buried in 1952 at the age of 77, Cummings’ marker is a tree stump, petrified by age and denoted with a plaque on the front.

According to Franks, Cummings – the grandfather of popular television personality and perpetual Mississippi wanderer Walt Grayson – kept the stump on the property of his home for years. He’d tell visitors he planned to be buried beneath it.

He kept his word.

Then, there’s the final resting place of Letha Ann Ratliff Grissom.

Letha Grissom died on March 24, 1861 at the age of 16. Weeks after marrying, her husband, Henry Jackson Grissom, marched off to fight on behalf of the Confederacy, leaving his young bride to care for their home. Three months later, Letha was dead, a victim of yellow fever.

Grissom was heartbroken. After his wife was buried in Oak Grove, he built for her final resting place a grave house, a small, single room hut to house her marker. Although common at the time, according to Franks, few such grave houses remain.

The house stands among a row of gravestones, Letha’s grave marker sits just beyond its walls. Open the door and dust-filtered sunlight falls on Letha’s marker, now barely legible with the wear of time. Windows surround the marker, as if Grissom wanted his wife’s spirit to be able to peek outside at the farmlands she called home.

Strolling among the headstones, Franks stopped and snapped a photograph of Uriah Nanney’s marker. Dead and buried since 1875, Nanney was one of Itawamba County’s first settlers, Franks said from behind the viewfinder.

His photos taken, Franks resumed his stroll through the cemetery, pausing occasionally to admire a marker.

“I love this old cemetery,” he said. “It’s so peaceful.”

It’s the nice kind of place a body wouldn’t mind resting for a spell, be it an eternity or a half-hour on a Thursday afternoon.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr

This slideshow requires JavaScript.