Budget concerns overshadow school board meeting

Less is more when it comes to Itawamba County School District’s preliminary budget for the coming fiscal year.

During its most recent meeting, the Itawamba County School Board discussed at length the budget for the 2016-2017 fiscal year, which began July 1. Although the board has requested a 4 percent increase in funds from the county, the actual monetary request was around $250,000 less than last year. That’s because school officials have finished repaying a shortfall note from 2011, and that millage that will be coming off the budget.

According to preliminary numbers provided by school district business manager Jennifer Gray, the Itawamba County School District has requested $6.59 million in ad valorem taxes from the county, down by more than $268,000 from the last budget year.

Last year, the school district requested a total of $5.75 million in ad valorem taxes for operations and an additional $1.11 million to cover outstanding debt from previous years. This year, the school district is requesting $5.61 million in operating funds and $978,580 to cover debt.

The new budget also includes a $40,000 boost in the amount of estimated ad valorem tax on new property.

The bigger tax base is good news because school officials are anticipating a significant decrease in support from the state in the near future.

“Because of the Mississippi Adequate Education Program being underfunded, we were level funded which in essence is a cut due to the salary schedules of teachers,” said superintendent of education Michael Nanney. “To help ease our monetary situation, we are cutting a countywide maintenance position. This will be taken care of through attrition. An employee in that position is retiring and will not be replaced. We have also cut a few other line items including travel, gas and other selected incidentals.

“Because we bought a lot of instructional supplies over the past few years, we were able to cut back a little on that,” he said.

According to Nanney, the school board has been aware of the legislators’ plan to cut funding for education for months, so they were anticipating the squeeze. They’re hoping some previous foresight will help them eek by with less funds.

“Two years ago, we borrowed money and purchased 16 buses; this allows us to get by with buying only one bus a year rather than the three to five we had previously bought to keep our fleet safe for travel,” Nanney said. “I am happy that we were able to make our budget work without losing any teaching units. This will continue to be our goal.”

As for the future, Nanney said he’s not certain what will happen beyond what school officials can control.

“We will continue to make the best decisions we can, always keeping the well being of our students uppermost in our minds when we make our decisions,” he said.

In other business, the board approved

• Eliminating end of semester exams for kindergarten through 8th grade students. This is being done to try to give some relief to the amount of testing these students are going through during the school year. Most county schools have more than 15 days of testing required by the state. State tests cannot be eliminated so elimination of local exams became an option. High school teachers will have the option of doing away with or giving exams if they feel they are important to their course.

• Accepted resignation from Tina Sparks, Belinda Tutor, Justin Sartain and Sara Gammill.

• Approved Lori Cox as substitute.

• Approved hiring Deana Underwood, speech teacher at Fairview and Tremont; Jordan Chatham, speech, IAC; Randileigh Wooldridge, speech, DAC; Austin Johnson, custodian, Dorsey Attendance Center; Elizabeth Bridges, special ed assistant, IAC; Amy Lentz, special education teacher, IAC; Holly Hutto, special education assistant, Tremont Attendance Center; Ashley Owen, special education teacher, Tremont Attendance Center; and Lee Ramey, special education teacher (pending certification), Itawamba Agricultural High School.

• Approved transfer of Michelle Harris to Tremont Attendance Center and Miranda Tucker to Itawamba Attendance Center.

• Reviewed and updated additional sections of the board policy to make sure county policies are up to date with federal and state laws.

• Discussed ensuring intercom systems at all schools are working adequately.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be held Monday, August 8, 2016, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the county superintendent’s office. The public is welcome to attend.

News Coordinator Adam Armour contributed to this story.