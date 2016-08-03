Online criticism sparks changes to Fulton animal pound

A series of pictures posted to Facebook has resulted in changes to the upkeep of Fulton’s dog kennels.

Just after 3 p.m. on July 23, Fulton resident Britt McKee uploaded a series of photos to Facebook showcasing some less than favorable conditions at the Fulton dog shelter, including murky, algae-filled water bowls and concrete floors covered with feces and dry dog food.

Within hours, the pictures had been shared hundreds of times and drew dozens of angry comments calling for better conditions for the animals.

It seems the attention has done some good. According to Fulton officials, several changes have been made to both the kennels themselves and their maintenance schedule in the wake of that initial post.

“We realize there’s a concern, and we’ve addressed it,” said Fulton Mayor Lynette Weatherford. “This is not going to happen again.”

The dogs being kept at the kennel have new, metal water dishes that should be more resistant to algae growth and bowls that attach to the bars of the cages so the animals can’t knock them over.

Although open on all sides, the cages are covered by a metal roof.

“We probably have some of the nicest holding pens around,” the mayor said.

The mayor said animal control officer Lester Jones has also been given a new schedule. Dogs will be checked every morning and evening, and their water dishes and food bowls will be refilled. The pens will also be cleaned at these times. When Jones is unavailable, she said, another city employee will handle the task.

During several random visits by Itawamba County Times’ reporters over the past two weeks, the kennel was found to be clean and the dogs’ water dishes filled with clean water. The dogs being kept there — six as of Monday — appeared healthy.

According to city policy, dogs picked up and taken to the kennel are held for a minimum of 10 days before being transported to the Humane Society in Oxford. Jones will often try to find homes for stray dogs being held at the kennel, either through the weekly “Adopt a Pet” spotlight in The Itawamba County Times or by displaying the animals at city hall for an afternoon.

Weatherford said finding homes for dogs that don’t have one is, of course, ideal.

“We’d much rather adopt them here than take them to Oxford,” she said.

Although empathetic to concerns for the animals, Weatherford asked the city’s animal-loving residents to temper their expectations as to what the city can do to house stray dogs.

“We’re not a humane society or an animal shelter; we’re strictly a holding pen,” the mayor said. “It’s not manned 24 hours a day.”

Which, she added, doesn’t mean the dogs don’t deserve the best care the city is able to provide.

“We very rarely have sick dogs,” she said. “We’ve never had any serious problems with dogs being sick.”

The mayor said she would be open to having volunteers help keep the pens clean and check in on the dogs during regular work-week hours, should local animal lovers want to help out.

“We would love to have that happen,” she said.

Would you be willing to volunteer at a local animal shelter? Yes (87%, 86 Votes)

No (13%, 13 Votes) Total Voters: 99

Loading ... Loading ...

Whenever a countywide animal shelter ever gets off the ground, the city will likely begin housing its dogs there. When or if that will happen is up in the air at this point. There’s an ongoing community effort to build a volunteer animal shelter within the city, led by Fulton veterinarian Dr. Doug Thrash. Progress on securing a location for the shelter has been languid, however.

In May, Thrash asked city officials to consider donating a six acre, city-owned plot located off Access Road, near the former home of Crestline Furniture, to the animal shelter board. Although city officials were willing to part with the parcel, the land is currently being leased by Max Home and isn’t the city’s to give.

The mayor said Fulton will support the countywide animal shelter when it comes to fruition.

“We would love for the new animal shelter to come in and alleviate some of these problems,” she said.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr