Circuit clerk: Next week’s election to have strong turnout

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Voters will return to the polls Tuesday to decide the country’s next president in an election that will be free of any tampering, at least locally.

On Nov. 8, voters will choose between Democrat Hillary Clinton, running with vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine, and Republican Donald J. Trump, running with Michael R. Pence as his vice president, to become the next president of the United States.

Several third-party candidates have also tossed their names in the hat. Former New Mexico governor Gary Johnson is running on the Libertarian ticket, with Bill Weld as his vice president. Physician Dr. Jill Stein is representing the Green Party; her running mate is Ajamu Baraka. Memphis attorney Darrell Castle is the Constitution Party’s representative in the presidential race, running with Scott N. Bradley as his vice. Newly-created American Delta Party candidate “Rocky” Roque de la Fuente is running for president; his vice presidential candidate is Michael Steinberg. Finally, James Hedges, a former tax assessor from Pennsylvania, is running under the Prohibition Party; his vice president would be Bill Bayes.

Turnout is anticipated to be strong in the highly-contentious election.

According to Itawamba County Circuit Clerk Carol Gates, whose office oversees the election, absentee voters have often been a bellwether of local turnout, and so far this year, absentee voting has been considerable. As of last week, more than 250 absentee ballots had been requested; of these, nearly 200 had been cast.

Gates’ office will continue accepting absentee ballots through this Saturday at noon.

According to Gates, fears of tampering or rigging in the local election — spurred by accusations by the Republican candidate — are unfounded, and local voters shouldn’t fear their votes either not being counted or being counted for the wrong candidate.

Gates said her office has received some comments about the possibility of the county’s touch screen electronic voting machines being “hacked.”

Voters shouldn’t worry, she said.

“Our system is not connected through the internet, so I don’t see any hacking by any other countries,” she said. “I feel really confident that elections in Mississippi are not rigged and not hacked.”

Part of her confidence stems from the way electronic voting machines tally cast ballots. Once voting is finished on election day, a hard drive containing the day’s votes is physically carried from the polling location to the county courthouse, where the votes are transferred from the drive to a dedicated machine that handles the tallying.

At no point are the machines remotely accessible, Gates said.

“Not even the results are tabulated through the internet,” she said. “It’s through a computer, yes, but it’s not through the internet, sitting on a server somewhere.”

Gates said there had also been comments about the machines inaccurately casting ballots, or casting them for the wrong candidate. If that’s the case, she said it’s likely the voter accidentally touched the wrong name on the screen. Each of the county’s voting machines goes through a rigorous testing process before election day.

“We pull up the actual ballot and we touch on the candidate and then touch on the next candidate to make sure it won’t let us vote more than we’re allowed to vote,” she said. “We go through the same process on every race on the ballot. We make sure when we touch it that it’s marking the person we touched.”

If there is a problem, they’ll calibrate the touchscreen and then begin the testing process again.

If voters are still wary, before casting their ballot, they’ll be given a chance to review their selections. Even if they accidentally touched the wrong candidate’s name on the first go-around, they’ll be given a chance to change it before they finally cast their ballot.

“They can go back as many times as they want to,” Gates said. “It’s not until they actually cast their ballot that it matters.”

A look at the ballot

In addition to the presidential contest, the ballot will feature several local races, including two that will decide some of the county’s next school board members.

Two candidates, incumbent Wonda T. Cromeans and Eddie Hood, are vying for the 1st District seat on the Itawamba County School Board.

Three candidates, Nathan Hughes II, Jackie Nichols and incumbent Dr. Wesley Pitts, are competing for the 2nd District seat.

Only one of the five Itawamba County election commissioners’ races is contested. Two candidates, Charles Palmer and Howard Underwood, are vying for the open District 2 spot. Candidates in the uncontested races include John Coggin for District 1, Matt Hudson for District 3, Tommy Gholston for District 4 and Wayne Beard for District 5.

Incumbent Trent Kelly, Republican, will defend his seat as 1st Congressional District Representative from several candidates, including Democrat Jacob Owens, Reform Party candidate Cathy L. Toole and Libertarian Chase Wilson.

Four candidates are vying for the nonpartisan first position seat as Northern District Supreme Court Justice: John Brady, Bobby Chamberlain, Steve Crampton and James T. “Jim” Kitchens, Sr. Only a single candidate, Jimmy Maxwell, is running for position two.

Finally, two judicial races are being run uncontested: Jim M. Greenlee is running unopposed for position one on the 1st District Court of Appeals, and T.K. Moffett is a shoo-in for the fourth spot on that district’s chancery court.

