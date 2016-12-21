The best gift you can give

By MIRANDA CIPKOWSKI

Guest Columnist

There’s something about an empty classroom that puts me into a reflective mood.

In August, I sat in this very chair, looked out among the soon-to-be filled seats and prayed, A) that the air conditioning would be fixed sooner rather than later, and B) that I would be a good fit for the new teaching job I’d just taken.

In October, I sat here after school reminding myself that falling asleep at my desk is likely frowned upon by the administration.

Now it’s December, a day before the much-needed and highly-coveted “Christmas Break” commences, and I look around the same four walls I began with a short few months ago, and I’m astounded at the difference.

Before this school year began, my desk was pristine. Every eraser had its nook and every paper clip its designated cubby hole. Now, the top of my desk can’t be seen by the naked eye. It’s covered by exams and bills and sticky notes and Christmas gifts given to me by my students but undoubtedly picked out by well-meaning and very thoughtful mothers.

Although I’ve managed to keep my floors tidy and my trash from overflowing (thanks to our custodian, Mr. Mabus), now that it’s December, I see remnants of children everywhere. The big eraser I am using as I pen this has “MRS. C” carved into its pink surface. A desk by the window has the faint words “SPUD loves KG” traced in the corner. I really think he does love her, by the way. All my pencils need sharpening and my pencil sharpener went kaput in November. The edges of every novel in my classroom set is dog-eared.

Any other time of my life, these things would have been anxiety-inducing and cause for a minor meltdown on my part, especially at Christmas. All my life I’ve longed to have some sort of control over the chaos life is bound to bring. The more desperately I tried to control my surroundings, the more my surroundings tended to control me. Yet I couldn’t help myself. There was something about a neatly made bed or neatly stacked textbooks that silenced the chaos in my head and heart.

One of my proudest accomplishments this semester is knowing these four walls of mine, filled with its hodgepodge of desks and educational paraphernalia, is actually lived in and therefore well-used. I pray that learning has taken hold in place of purposeful perfection. Not to say that learning did not take place in my classroom before now; the difference is that there is a level of comfort and familiarity that made me a better teacher for my students. I focused on the big picture instead of one bad day or a broken pencil sharpener … or three. Because I was able to focus on the important things instead of minutia, I am happier in all aspects of my life. My own kids are happier because I actually listen to what they have to say, instead of thinking of the dirty dishes in the sink. My husband can laugh with me as I steal his Star Wars pajamas and summon him from the next room to find the “lost” television remote that was two feet from me the entire time.

My entire point is this: This year, I can honestly say I am more content than I have ever been. Re read that again. I said “content,” as in satisfied. Pleased. Happy. For the most part, at least.

Somewhere in this collection of the past 365 days, I learned to live my life instead of merely getting through it. Somewhere in the past year I learned the difference between actually living and survival. Intellectually, I know the difference. Emotionally, I’ve hung to my old habits like a toddler to his mother.

But somewhere in the past 12 months, I actually and finally learned to let go. I let go of my ideal of perfection, all the one sided relationships, all the hurtful words, and forgave myself for all the times I felt I had come up short. Letting go of my survival skills didn’t happen with a great epiphany, but rather, a bit at a time.

So, as I look out among the crooked rows of empty desks, I can’t help but consider who actually learned the most this term. I can say this much: I’m a better version of myself this December than I was last January. Isn’t that the point to all of this? Isn’t the best gift we can give our children, or spouses, our mothers, ourselves this Christmas is actually being present in our lives?

Pun intended.