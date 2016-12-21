City, county leaders discuss new jail location

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Fulton leaders are considering a proposal to build a new jail on property they share with Itawamba County.

On Dec. 6, Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson, deputy Jimmy Dale Sartin and Itawamba County 4th District Supervisor Eric “Tiny” Hughes appeared before the Fulton Board of Aldermen to discuss the possibility of building the oft-discussed new county jail on land jointly shared between the two municipalities.

Located off of Access Road, near Hickory Hill, the 22-acre plot of land is owned by both Itawamba County and the City of Fulton in a 60/40 split, with the county possessing the lion’s share.

Dickinson, Sartin and Hughes were seeking the go-ahead from the city board to use the land for the new jail, at least conceptually. Although county officials have held several informal meetings with engineers to discuss the construction of the jail, Hughes said they need to have an idea of where it will be located before the project can move forward.

“Before they can even get us in the ballpark for a price, we need to nail down a location,” Hughes told Fulton aldermen. “Before we can move on to the next step, we need a location.”

That particular location has been the popular choice for months. In October, a group of representatives from several local municipalities and agencies — Fulton, Itawamba County, Three Rivers, the sheriff’s department and Itawamba County Development Council included — met to discuss potential locations for the new jail. The plot on Access Road was determined to be the most logical.

“We seem to think that may be a good location,” Hughes said. “I can’t think of [anywhere] else.”

The supervisor said the county is open to additional suggestions, though the city board couldn’t offer any valid alternatives. There was brief discussion about locating the jail on the same grounds as the city dump.

That land, at least partially, is located outside city limits, and would be subject to approval from the state before a jail could be built on it.

Hughes estimated the county would need between eight and 10 acres to house the jail.

Dickinson also told Fulton officials he’d like to have enough land to both house the jail and grow food to fee the prisoners there.

“I’ve got enough inmates now where it would be feasible to farm,” he said.

Discussion of building a new jail has been ongoing for months, spurred by overcrowding and dilapidation at the current facility. Cobbled together over the years, there are portions of the building more than 70 years old. The jail also frequently houses far more than its capacity, forcing the county to rent for space in outside facilities. For instance, Itawamba spends between $10,000 and $15,000 each month housing prisoners in Tishomingo County. Dickinson said he believes this is poor use of taxpayer dollars.

“I feel like [taxpayers] would rather put equity into their own county,” Dickinson said. The new facility will house around 80 inmates.

Although the city board seemed receptive to the suggestion of building a jail in the proposed location, they were also reluctant to commit with two absent board members, Liz Beasley and Mike Nanney. Remaining members said they should table the issue until their return.

In the meantime, Weatherford suggested members of both the city and county boards take a brief field trip to the area and walk the grounds.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr