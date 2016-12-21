Lady Indians get above .500 before break, Indians drop three of four

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

FULTON – The Itawamba AHS Indian and Lady Indian basketball

squads have experienced a tale of two seasons, with each being somewhat of a roller coaster ride.

The Lady Indians began the season slowly, struggling to find an identity. But now the Lady Indians find themselves with their head above water, with a 5-4 record, heading into the second half of the season.

The ladies have seen the return of their only starters from last season, senior sharpshooter Elisabeth Cleveland and junior post presence Maddie Johnson, and are 1-1 in division 1-4A play with a win over defending tournament champion Corinth.

The Lady Indians have also won four of their last six games and look to keep the momentum rolling with the meat of their division schedule looming in early 2017.

The Lady Indians knocked off both Kossuth and Smithville after falling to Shannon by just nine points, 61-52, to even their division record to 1-1.

IAHS knocked off Kossuth by the slimmest of margins, 41-40, before crushing the Lady Seminoles of Smithville, 61-34.

IAHS has received solid all-around play from junior point guard Alondra Gordon during the young season.

The consistent shooting of Jade Parker and Amber Kelton have helped keep the Lady Indians afloat, along with the two-way effort of Jada Ashby, who is a phenomenal defender and rebounder, and can finish in traffic on offense.

The younger players have developed tremendously during the absence of Cleveland and Johnson and are now much more equipped to make a run toward division success.

On the flip-side of things in Fulton, the boys’ squad jumped out to an impressive 8-1 start but have dropped three of their last four games by an average of 20 points per contest.

The Indians were riding high before a week-opening loss to Shannon took the wind out of their sails.

The Indians then lost on the road at Kossuth and Aberdeen, with a home win over Smithville sandwiched in-between.

The boys have interesting contests coming up after the Christmas break with Ingomar, Brandon, Mooreville and Nettleton, before taking on rivals Tishomingo County and Pontotoc to try and get on track in division 1-4A play.

The Indians have the tools and pieces of the puzzle to make a legitimate run at a division championship, but all those pieces must be effective and efficient together in order to do so.

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24