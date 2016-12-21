Mantachie falls to rival Mooreville

By SAM FARRIS

Special to the Times

MOOREVILLE – Tuesday night, Mantachie matched up with their bitter rivals, the Mooreville Troopers, in the teams’ second head-to-head contest on the hardwood.

The Lady Troopers have been a tough team so far this season, led by their senior point guard Madi Walton, their stretch forward Summer Price and sharpshooter Shelbie Phillips off the bench.

The game started out fierce as Mantachie had an answer for every Trooper move. Midway through the second quarter, the Lady Mustangs grabbed their first lead of the game, 21-20. Unfortunately, it would also be the last lead they held.

Following a timeout the Lady Troopers started wheeling and dealing, going on a 23-4 run to end the second quarter and, ultimately, the Lady Mustangs night, despite a 25 point effort from leading scorer McKinley Montgomery and lots of hustle from the supporting cast. The Mustangs fell 61-41.

The boys’ game was exciting on the surface, but a deeper observation reflected a very deformed style of basketball that purists would cringe over.

The Mustangs galloped out of the gates, starting on a 9-0 run after two threes by Trevor Herring and a third by Carson Burns.

The teams swapped shots, but the Troopers were able to stay hot the longest and it proved all the difference. By halftime the two teams had combined for 18 3-point makes on 30 attempts. A pair of Trooper backups had four apiece, while leading scorer Peyton McCord had 14 at the break.

The Mustangs were down in the third quarter by as many as 30 points, but they kept firing. By the fourth quarter neither team was running an offense. Possessions weren’t lasting more than five seconds, equivalent to three dribbles past half court and pull.

Understandably Mantachie was trailing big and needed to make up ground quickly, but it digressed to the point that even one pass to a wide open shooter on the wing was out of the question.

Whomever brought the ball down was going to be the one to shoot it and shoot it quickly.

Despite the refusal to run an offense, the Mustangs crept their way closer across the divide as the Trooper shooters cooled down. The gap narrowed to as few as twelve points, but the Mustangs just ran out of time and energy, falling 83-65 in an action-packed shootout at Fort Trooper.

