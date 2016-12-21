Mantachie park director resigns
By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator
The Town of Mantachie is looking for a new park director. Again.
On Dec. 13, Jayson Comer tendered his resignation as head of the town’s park before the Mantachie Board of Aldermen. Comer has served in the position since April.
He said the decision to leave wasn’t made easily, but he’s starting a new job and won’t be able to devote the amount of time necessary to properly run the park.
“I’ve had a blast,” he told the board. “As bad as I don’t want to, [leaving] is the best thing.”
Town officials were nothing but complimentary about Comer’s brief time as park director, praising his commitment to making the park and its programs the best they can be.
It’s work that requires passion, town leaders said.
“It takes someone like you, who loves the job,” Mayor Jeff Butler said.
Comer’s exit forces town leaders to seek their third park director in less than year. Comer replaced Jerry Wigginton, who served in the position since 2012 and resigned in March.
After formally accepting Comer’s resignation, the board voted to begin advertising for his replacement.
“It’s hard to process having to hunt for another one,” Butler said.
Before leaving, Comer offered to provide guidance to his successor.
“I’ll come show them all they need to know,” he said. “The first year, I’ll be down there to help them out.”
