Mustangs sweep Eagles in county hoops action

By SAM FARRIS

Special to The Times

MANTACHIE – A Friday night battle in Mantachie between the Mustangs the Tremont Eagles

featured four teams on a roller coaster so far this season, all starving for a win.

The ladies game proved to be the show of the night, with both teams swapping blows from start to finish. It was a physical and intense contest where a team had to take one in order to throw one.

Mantachie, who was coming off a huge win over Wheeler the night before, started the game with a lead that was quickly taken from them as Allison Hadorn hit a baseline jumper to put Tremont ahead, 14-13, after the first.

The Lady Mustangs rallied for a lead in the second quarter, but Katie Graham was able to bank-in a 3-pointer as time expired to put Tremont ahead going into the break.

The teams shared 27 total fouls in the first half, and both had players deep in foul trouble which raised the stakes for the second half.

The third round went to the Mustangs on the shoulders of a usually defensive specialist, Hannah Sparks, who caught fire in the third quarter, picking up 8 points to send Mantachie into the fourth leading 44-41.

In the final period, it was Tremont’s Haley Robinson’s turn to heat up. She hit four 3-point buckets in the quarter, when her team needed them the most. With both team’s isolating the other’s leading scorer, the offenses were having to rely on role players to step up.

Tremont had an opportunity to tie the game after Katie Graham perfectly played a passing lane to intercept a pass and she drew a hard foul on the opposite end to get to the charity stripe.

Unfortunately her second free throw rimmed out, keeping the Mustangs in front by one.

With under a minute to play, it was time for Tremont to start fouling intentionally, and they fouled the right person: McKinley Montgomery, lethal scorer from anywhere on the court … except the free throw line.

Montgomery had missed four straight, including two down the stretch to seal the game, but was able to conquer her demons after getting a second chance, knocking down two in a row to put the game on ice 56-53.

Layken Inghram, Hannah Sparks and McKinley Montgomery finished in double figures for Mantachie, while Haley Robinson and Taylor Lentz led the scoring for Tremont.

The boys game was a tale of two cities, as both teams got off to unbelievable starts but in very different directions.

Mantachie wasn’t exactly hot in the first quarter, but Tremont was colder than the arctic circle, and it allowed the Mustangs to build an impressive 21-point lead after the first.

The lead was maintained throughout the second although the Eagles finally started getting some shots to fall, 32-12 at the half.

In the third, Tremont started putting some points up, but just as they would, Mantachie would answer thanks to a combination of scoring by Trevor Herring and Jaren Johnson.

The lead grew to 26 by the end of the third, and some fair-weather fans were filing out of the Corral into the cold dark Mississippi air.

Nothing much changed in the fourth quarter, but it should be stated that Tremont never gave up.

They kept playing hard and they kept hustling, it just was not their night.

Furthermore, Mantachie needed a night like this after being ran out of the gym by a super talented Wheeler squad just 24 hours before.

Herring finished with 18 and Johnson with 16 for Mantachie, while Logan South and Zack Sheffield mustered 11 apiece for the Eagles, in a 57-38 game, giving Mantachie a six-game sweep on the day.

Twitter: @Sam_Farris21