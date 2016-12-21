Today’s NBA is killing amateur basketball

It has become increasingly obvious that the game of basketball has evolved, not just since it first

proliferated, but in the last decade. In addition, the player of the game has changed, the young aspiring athlete and the steps they take to tune their game, it’s all different.

As a disclaimer, I will speak in several generalities for the sake of the argument, but I acknowledge that there are exceptions to everything. My primary charge is that the exploitation of the 3-point shot by several NBA players and teams, has led to a serious decline in fundamental basketball in high schools across the country.

First of all, think about how kids practice and learn compared to how the last generations did so.

Very few teenage athletes legitimately practice their game outside of sanctioned practices themselves. Furthermore, they do not keep themselves conditioned or active like past generations were better at doing.

Video games lie at the heart of the matter. My brother was born in the 80s, meaning he grew up in the 90’s. Video games were a thing, but not anything like they are now. The Nintendo and Atari gaming experiences of yesterday are practically incomparable to the Playstation and Xbox consoles of today.

Why would a kid go outside where its hot/cold and work up a sweat practicing a jump shot and ball-handling when they can stay inside where they have a virtual version of themselves already in the NBA?

Some kids still go out and practice, but it’s a waning number. This, in turn, makes coaching hard for those old-school minds who played in a time before video games and social media. For them, to be noticed on the court, they had to be good; so good that people at the game would talk to people who were not. Now everything can be sent out on Twitter/Facebook in nanoseconds, enabling kids to work less to be noticed more.

Phil Jackson, perhaps the greatest professional basketball coach of all time, coached Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, and won 10 NBA championships. Phil is now a front office president and general manager for the New York Knicks and has been the topic of much scrutiny over the past couple of seasons.

According to reports, Jackson is adamant that his team will run the same system he perfected, the “triangle” offense. A scheme that puts a player at the center high post while other players patrol the perimeter, setting screens and making cuts. This system relies on the ability to hit mid-range jump shots and make proficient passes in traffic.

This system arguably died when Phil Jackson left coaching in 2011 in favor of the much more flashy and video-game based “three ball or layup” offense, now perfected by the Golden State Warriors, because of sharp-shooting players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant.

These guys are phenomenal players and they are paid to win basketball games. They do that extremely well, but as I learned in economics class my senior year, there is a cost-benefit trade-off in every transaction.

The Golden State Warriors play exciting basketball, they win a ton of games with relative ease, and they entertain millions, but at what price? Kids today are sitting at home watching the most exciting team in sports shoot upwards of 40 and 50 threes per game. In turn, these same kids go into their own games and want to be like Curry, so they start pulling threes at an alarming rate.

In many cases, offenses are not even set up before a kid lets loose from downtown. A long-range shot is a good thing to have and can make a player a lethal weapon for his/her team, but over exploitation makes their game one-dimensional, predictable and unclean.

Steph Curry has been in the league for seven seasons now and he is already 17th on the all-time 3-pointers made list, on pace to shatter Ray Allen’s record in half time. Curry attempted almost 900 threes last season alone. A career 44-percent from beyond the arc makes it somewhat understandable, but not every young basketball player could post such numbers, especially if they don’t practice regularly and intensely.

Michael Jordan, the undisputed greatest of all time in the NBA, and Phil Jackson’s first superstar, retired the final time third on the all-time scoring list in only 12 full seasons. Where is MJ on the 3-point list? Tied for 227th behind Chandler Parsons and Wesley Matthews, two guys who have only been in the league for a combined 10 years.

Jordan was a guard, the same position that Curry’s backcourt mate Klay Thompson plays. Thompson is at 62nd on the list already. In fact, three present-day Warriors are higher on the list than Jordan.

What if that’s because Jordan was not a shooter? Try again. MJ was a career 50-percent shooter from the field and 84-percent from the free throw line. He simply did not shoot threes because he did not want to, and because it was not efficient offense given the team’s personnel.

Golden State has the right personnel to run what they do, and they are leading the league in assists, meaning they move the ball well. Unfortunately, when kids watch a Warriors game they don’t see the off-ball screens, the multiple passes before a shot, or the backdoor cuts. They see the 40+ 3-point attempts, the dunks and the blowout score.

Tuesday night, I watched the age-old rivalry between Mantachie and Mooreville. The teams combined for over 50 attempts from long range in just 32 game minutes. Mooreville ran a closer to Golden State offense, but still not even close. Mantachie ran no offense and just fired up shots without even making a pass.

That is not all on a coach. That’s on kids going home trying to mimic their heroes without understanding the entire context of what the professionals are doing. Kids see Curry shoot. They failed to notice Green setting a pick or Thompson cutting to the goal to draw the defense off.

Offensive game plans like Golden State’s has caused a drastic decline in the quality of high school basketball, inadvertently, but nevertheless happening in front of all our eyes.

Kids go outside and practice. Take some time away from the Xbox and go do some ball-handling drills. I can assure you, that’s what Curry does.

