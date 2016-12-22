Resident apologizes to Mantachie board for prior appearance

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

A Mantachie resident whose house flooded after a pipe burst says his landlord is responsible for the accident, not the town of Mantachie.

Earnest Ruffin appeared before the Mantachie Board of Aldermen on Dec. 13 to absolve town officials of responsibility for damage caused by the Nov. 3 flooding of his rental bungalow. He initially confronted the board in early November, seeking possible reimbursement for the belongings destroyed when a value ruptured on the water meter at his Ivy Lane home. Ruffin believed the recent installation of a new water meter caused the valve to burst.

He estimated that 125 gallons of water filled his home, doing at least $1,800 worth of damage to his belongings.

At the time, town officials expressed doubts that the new water meter caused the explosion. Mantachie utilities department head Rod McFerrin, who installed the meter in question, claimed the town’s water system simply doesn’t have enough pressure behind it blow off a functioning water valve.

It seems Ruffin now agrees with that assessment. Last week, he took back the tepid accusation he leveled at the board. Instead, he said he believes the blame lies with his landlord.

“I didn’t have time to do my homework,” he said. “It’s been brought to my attention that landlords need to keep up with the times. They need to have updated equipment.”

The age of both the pipes and the water heater in his home are more likely responsible for the flooding, he said, not the new water meter.

“This was the landlord’s fault. He should have had better equipment,” Ruffin said. “He’s responsible. He’s the one who’s going to have to pay. Everyone else is off the hook.”

Ruffin said he felt like he owed the board an apology for his initial appearance.

The board appeared grateful for both the update and apology. Mayor Jeff Butler thanked Ruffin and wished him the best of luck.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr