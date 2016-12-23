Fulton refunds lumber company $18K in sewer fees

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Fulton aldermen have refunded a local lumber company more than $18,000 in sewer fees the company shouldn’t have been paying in the first place.

On Tuesday, aldermen unanimously approved a refund of $18,107.94 to Tri-State Lumber, representing three years’ worth of sewer service payments. The money will be taken from the city’s sewer fund.

Aldermen Liz Beasley and Mike Nanney were absent during the meeting.

The vote followed a two-week tabling of the issue, which was brought to the board in late November by Tri-State Lumber Company representative Bud Reeves. At the time, city leaders wanted to look over tax incentives provided to the company before deciding whether or not they should refund the fees.

Aldermen didn’t discuss the issue further prior to Tuesday night’s vote.

Reeves originally requested the Fulton Board of Aldermen refund, if possible, all sewage fees charged on one of the company’s five water meters since 2004. He said the water being used by these boilers is used for treating lumber and doesn’t actually make its way into the city’s sewer lines, but the company had been mistakenly charged sewer on this meter, anyway.

During the November meeting, aldermen argued that the responsibility of notifying the city of how the meters were being utilized falls on Tri-State.

The city charges a $2 sewage fee per 1,000 gallons of water used, plus 30 percent of the total bill. So, for example, if a customer were to have used 3,000 gallons of water during a month, he or she would be charged $12.95 for the water usage, plus an additional $9.89 for sewage usage.

Reeves averaged the water usage on these two meters at 300,000 gallons each month.

Legally, the city could only refund up to three years’ worth of payments.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr