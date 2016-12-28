Area teens plan improvements to Mantachie Park

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Mantachie’s park will get a face lift, thanks to the ideas and efforts of several area high school students.

Members of the Itawamba County Development Council’s ongoing Junior Leadership Program, which includes 32 Itawamba County high school juniors and seniors, appeared before the town board during their Dec. 13 meeting to pitch ideas for improvements to the public park.

As part of the program, participants have been divided into four groups.

Each group is grappling a different community project. Two of those projects involve aesthetic changes to Mantachie Park, including the creation of a new entrance and renovations to the pavilion area.

Both groups had to present their plans to town aldermen for approval before work could begin.

The first group revealed plans to make a variety of cosmetic improvements to the park’s pavilion. The list of work the group is planning to undertake is extensive and includes power washing and painting the pavilion’s main building, staining the benches and picnic tables, staining the concrete, landscaping the area surrounding the pavilion and cleaning the entire space from top to bottom. They also plan to construct a community garden near the pavilion.

“We want it to be a nice place since so many [events] are held there,” said Emily Stephens, one of the group’s members.

The second group pitched their idea to construct a new sign at the entrance of the park, which currently has no formal entrance. The group provided illustrations of the sign, made of metal and brick. The proposed sign will read, “Welcome to Mantachie Park.”

“We really feel that the entrance could look a lot better, and we really want it to look awesome,” said group representative Katherine Stanley.

They said they also plan to plant magnolia trees near the sign.

As part of the Junior Leadership Program, each group has been given an initial budget of $500. Their task is to make good use of this money, and then solicit donations for anything extra that is needed. Both groups claim to have the support of numerous local businesses and individuals.

Work on both projects is scheduled to begin in February and wrap up by the end of March.

Members of the board seemed genuinely excited by the projects.

“I just want to say how thrilled I am to see young folks taking an interest in community efforts. This is wonderful,” Mayor Jeff Butler said. “They’re willing to help make, not only the town of Mantachie, but the community of Itawamba County as a whole, a better place.

“It’s going to improve the look of our park so much,” Butler said.

Speaking on behalf of the board, Butler said the students’ enthusiasm and ideas were “unbelievable.”

The board voted to allow both groups to move forward with their projects.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr