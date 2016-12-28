More broken resolutions and promising new beginnings

By ADAM ARMOUR

AUTHOR’S NOTE: A slightly different version of this column appeared in the pages of The Times around this time last year. That’s right, I needed a column quickly, so I simply plagiarized myself. But only just a little bit. And, hey, I’m trying to purge all my bad habits before 2017. So, really, my laziness is a good thing. Right? Right. Enjoy.

One day last week, I awoke to find Old Man 2016 sitting in my living room.

I wasn’t surprised to see him slumped in my regular chair, practically swallowed by the cushions. I’d been through this same thing with his predecessor. I was, however, a little shocked by his condition. He was old, of course, his body siphoned down to nothing but loose skin and lingering death. But he also looked as if he’d been roughed up at some point. The robes he was wearing were tattered, his trademark top hat squished into an accordion. He was missing an eye. Instead of a patch, he had wrapped the silk sash declaring him “2016” around his head. It was soaked through with old blood.

“’Bout time,” he told me, voice rasping.

“Yeah, yeah,” I said.

A thin trail of black smoke slithered upward from the hem of his robe.

“I think you’re on fire,” I said.

Old Man 2016 shrugged, as if to say “whatever.”

“It’s been a rough year,” he told me, each word followed by a labored breath.

I nodded, lowering myself into the chair across from him.

“Bowie,” I said. “Lemmy … Rickman. Heck, even Princess Leia didn’t make it.”

He raised a shaky hand upward to tell me to stop. He’d had enough.

I looked at my feet.

“I know what you’re going to say.”

If he was surprised, Old Man 2016 was too exhausted to show it. I continued.

“You’re going to lecture me, just like 2015 did. About all the stuff I didn’t do this year. She really laid into me, you know. Told me I hadn’t made any resolutions. Hadn’t finished my book. Failed to lose weight. Stuff I promised you I’d do.”

Old Man 2016 nodded. “I was there,” he said. “Remember.”

“Yeah, but you were just a baby. I’ve got one of those now. They’re not very perceptive.”

“I pick up on things quickly by necessity,” he said. As he was talking, a tooth fell from his mouth. It clattered against the floor before rolling out of sight beneath his chair.

“Fair enough,” I said. “But you said it yourself, it’s been a rough year. I mean, look at you. How am I supposed to get stuff done during a year like you? You’re a disaster.”

As if on cue, a stream of blood began pouring from his nose and what little hair remained atop his head exploded into a puff of fire. He didn’t seem to notice. Instead, he pointed to the other side of the room and the baby nestled in a chair normally occupied by a dozen or so cats. She was naked save for a tiny top hat and sash. It read “2017” and was immaculate. Straight out of the sweat shop.

Instead of a bottle, the baby was sucking on a silver flask.

“Pretty sure booze can’t be good for her,” I said.

“Kid’s gonna age like a slice of cantaloupe in the sun,” Old Man 2016 said.“Let her have her fun. Besides, she needs her strength if she’s going to have to deal with a fraction of the nonsense I’ve seen.”

I turned back to Old Man 2016 and started to make my usual round of promises, but he cut me off with surprising assertion for a man whose skin was thinner than wet tissue paper.

“I don’t care to hear it,” he said. “Besides, it’s too late for me. I got one foot in the grave and the other foot in another grave just in case the first one don’t work out.

“But it ain’t too late for her,” he said, motioning toward the little naked girl squirming in the chair on the other side of the room. It paused its flask-suckling long enough to burp, then got back to business. “That’s the good thing about us years when we’re shiny and new. Each one of us is a fresh start, a chance to make good on all the stuff you done screwed up the year before. It’s your chance to make it right. I suggest you start now.”

“But …”

“And don’t make resolutions, man,” he said. “You ain’t going to keep ‘em. Just get stuff done. Stop worrying so much about whether or not your life is ever going to be exactly what you want it to be and just fix the broken parts, one at a time. You can be concerned about the big picture without letting it eat you alive. All that stress, what’s it going to do for you? Nothing. And in the end … hopefully long, long from now … you’re just going to end up like me. Teeth falling out. Eye missing.

Blood leaking from gashes you don’t remember getting. Possibly on fire.

And you’re going to think to yourself, geez, I wish I spent more time thinking about and doing stuff that made my life richer instead of … I don’t know … lamenting the death of Hans Gruber.”

He shook his head. Ashes flaked from his skull and peppered the air. He pointed to the baby.

“So get to it,” he said.

I felt the same sense of shame I had exactly one year earlier. Head bowed, I stepped across the room and knelt at the foot of the chair. I stared into Baby New Year’s big blue eyes. Like every year’s, they were beautiful, shimmering with hope. From around the lip of the flask, she smiled at me, cooing gleefully. I smiled back.

“I’ll do right by you, 2017,” I said. “I promise.”

Already off to bad start.

