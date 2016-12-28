Longtime local drug dog dies

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

One of Itawamba County’s longest-serving K-9 officers has died.

Bear, the Belgian Malinois who served as the Fulton Police Department’s drug dog from 2004 until 2014, was euthanized on Dec. 14. He was 14 years old.

Bear first began patrolling with partner and eventual owner Lt. Brandon Williamson in April 2004, as part of an agreement between county and city law enforcement agencies. At the time, Bear was Itawamba’s only K-9 officer, and responded to calls for both the county sheriff’s department and Fulton PD.

“We were working a lot of hours in those days,” Williamson said. “We stayed busy.”

The numbers substantiate that claim: In his years of service, Bear responded to nearly 700 calls, participated more than 450 drug-related traffic stops, tracked more than 80 suspects, spent more than 160 hours searching the county’s schools, tracked nearly 100 suspects and assisted with an equal number of search warrants.

Bear was retired in December 2014, four months shy of his 11th year, after being injured while pursuing a suspect. In February of that same year, he passed the recertification process with flying colors, an unusual feat for dog his age.

According to Williamson, Bear took well to retirement, even if he was reluctant to shelve his badge.

“For a while, he felt like he was supposed to go with me [to work],” Williamson said. “But, he eventually learned to just live the life of a normal dog, I guess you could say. He enjoyed it.”

Over the past four or five months, Bear began showing signs of slowing down. Bear suffered from hip dysplasia, a skeletal disease common among older dogs. Month after month, it became more difficult for Bear to get around. Eventually, he couldn’t at all.

“I knew the day was coming,” Williamson said. “[On the day he was euthanized], he just couldn’t get up. He was at a point where he just couldn’t stand up any more.”

Bear was carried to the veteranarian in the back of his old patrol car, one last ride for the longtime officer. He was accompanied by fellow officers Capt. Brad Rogers, Lt. David Bryson, Sgt. Brian Rushing, all of whom had worked with Bear throughout the entirety of his career, and current K-9 officer Tyler Gordon.

Williamson, now on patrol, said he’ll miss his longtime partner. After Bear’s retirement, it took Williamson months to adjust to routine patrol without his partner.

“I would occasionally find myself, even six months after his retirement, going back to the places where we used to take our breaks,” he said.

Even now, nearly two years later, he said he still misses the K-9 unit.

“I doubt that I’ll ever get that out of my blood,” he said.

Bear certainly never did. When Williamson would return home from a shift, his former partner would always meet him in the driveway.

Occasionally, he’d try to go with him to work, too.

Williamson described Bear as gentle and loving. Although trained to attack when necessary, Bear had the heart of a puppy.

“You would never think that he could attack someone … that he was a working dog,” Williamson said. “He was so good natured. He could be aggressive when he needed to be, but he was only that way when it was time to go to work.”

Bear’s demeanor around civilians, especially children, made him a popular guest at local schools, both on and off the job.

“He’ll be missed. By a lot of people,” Williamson said.

