Pettigo etches legacy into Mantachie football history
By SCOTTY NICHOLS
Sports Editor
Mantachie High School has been a running back factory for years, with
many past names carrying much clout and near-legendary status.
A little over a month ago, Logan Pettigo solidified his case to be mentioned alongside -if not above- all the other names on that list.
The 5’10”, 200-pound senior capped off a phenomenal career with his best effort as a Mustang, running for 1,421 yards and 18 touchdowns on 171 carries in his farewell season.
That equals an incredible 8.3 yards-per-carry average, which isn’t far from his career average.
Yes, his CAREER average is a staggering 7.3 yards per carry. That’s nearly three-quarters of a first down on every single carry that Pettigo had in a Mustang uniform.
“I’ve just always taught myself to keep my legs moving forward, no matter what,” said the hard-nosed senior.
“I like to move north and south,” Pettigo added. “I hate the thought of getting tackled for negative yardage. There’s really no excuse for it, so I always ran determined to get past the line of scrimmage.”
Rarely did Pettigo ever get dropped behind the line of scrimmage, as the 8.3 career YPC suggests, and he usually blasted for several yards beyond the line of scrimmage – also, as the 8.3 career YPC suggests.
Pettigo has demonstrated a method of running that appears angry, as he often bowls over and through would-be tacklers, but the soft-spoken Mustang describes it more as “determined.”
“If I could change one thing, I would’ve worked on my footwork more to improve my top-end speed,” Pettigo says. “I knew breakaway speed wasn’t my strength, so I focused on hitting whatever holes opened and keeping my legs driving forward. I just believed in what coach (TJ) Seago was selling, as he always told us that our goal was to pick up three-to-four yards per play. I always felt that I was capable of getting that every time that I touched the football.”
In a day and age where football players try to be flashy, by shifting laterally on the field while trying to go for the big 60-70 yard home run play every time the ball is in their hand, Pettigo fully fits the description of a nose-to-the-grindstone “old school” football player.
He has exhibited an exceptional work ethic. He has led by example, never backing down from a challenge and, often, putting the team on his back.
There have been instances over the past three seasons that everybody in the stadium knew that No. 7 was going to carry the ball 20-30 times in the game, but no one could stop him.
Perhaps the only thing that stopped him -or, at least, slowed him down- was a high-ankle sprain during the fifth game of his sophomore season.
“I still think about that season,” said Pettigo. “I had set my goal for 1,500 rushing yards each season, and was halfway there less than halfway into the season when I hurt my ankle. The fact that I didn’t get to play those last six games hurt way worse than the ankle itself.”
Pettigo had rumbled for 771 yards on 106 carries (7.3 YPC average) before twisting his ankle at Nettleton midway through the 2014 season.
“I wasn’t at 100-percent until well after the first of the year in 2015, and that ankle still gives me issues,” Pettigo said. “There have been times that I’ve tried to practice without my brace, just to see how it feels, and it still hurts.”
During his junior season, Pettigo got running help from wingbacks Bryce Parker and Drake Frazier, as well as quarterback Tristan Daniel, who transferred to Mantachie from Saltillo.
The duo of Pettigo and Daniel proved to be lethal, as they combined for more than 1,800 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards per carry.
As a senior, Pettigo was the feature back, a role he embraced.
This past season, he ran for nearly three times the amount of yards as the team’s second-leading rusher, quarterback Seth Johnson.
“I just have to credit all my coaches, from little league all the way through high school,” said Pettigo. “I’ve taken tail-chewings from them all and they’ve made me run a bunch of laps, but I thank them for driving me to be the player that I became. Coach Seago had a lot of faith in me during the last three years, and I thank him for the opportunities he gave me.”
As for the future, Pettigo has a few options available but will keep them open until he knows, for sure, which is the right one.
“There are a few schools that have shown interest,” said Pettigo. “One of them is about a 13-hour drive from here, so I really need to think hard about that one,” he added, with a laugh.
One thing is for sure, there is room on just about anybody’s team for a team-first player who has a motor with no turn-off switch on the field.
“I love the game,” said Pettigo. “But I don’t necessarily have to play. If I don’t play in college, I’ll just probably go to ICC to get a degree, then coach little league football. I love it, so I definitely want to stay around the game.”
Regardless of the path that Pettigo pursues beyond his high school graduation, his name will forevermore be embedded in the minds of the Mantachie football faithful.
If there was a Mount Rushmore of historic Mantachie running backs, one would definitely be hard-pressed to leave Logan Pettigo off of it.
