ICC announces plans for 2017 Leadoff Banquet
By ADAM GORE
LetsGoICC.com
FULTON – The annual Itawamba Community College Leadoff
Banquet will be held Monday, January 30 at the David C. Cole Student Service Center starting at 6:00 p.m.
The event will be an opportunity to meet and greet Indian players, alumni, Coach Rick Collier and Coach Justin Bryant before the start of the 2017 season.
This year’s special guest speaker will be ICC Hall of Famer and current University of Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson. The Amory native is in his second season as the Tigers’ skipper after spending seven seasons as associate head coach and pitching coach at Mississippi State University.
In 24 years of coaching, Thompson has coached seven College World Series teams, including one national champion and a national runner-up, won nine conference championships, and has made 14 postseason appearances.
In seven seasons at Mississippi State, he made four NCAA regional trips, two Super Regionals, won the SEC Tournament and advanced to the College World Series finishing as runner-up in 2013.
Considered one of the top recruiters in the country, Thompson has secured nine recruiting classes that were ranked in the top 10 by either Baseball America or Perfect Game since 2003.
Thompson prepped at Amory High School and starred as a pitcher for the Indians from 1989-90. In 2014, he was inducted into the ICC Athletic Hall of Fame.
To order tickets to this year’s event, contact Coach Collier at 662-862-8118. Individual tickets are $20 and will include dinner.
For more information on ICC baseball and the nine other intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter (@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Scotty NicholsGraduate of THE University of Mississippi. #HottyToddy. I like sports. And BBQ.
Search
Subscribe to Blog via Email
Archives
- 2016 Sports Year in Review January 3, 2017
- Pettigo etches legacy into Mantachie football history January 3, 2017
- ICC announces plans for 2017 Leadoff Banquet January 4, 2017
- Indians fall to Saltillo in ICC’s Rumble on the River January 4, 2017
- Mantachie, IAHS hoops compete in Peggy Bain Christmas Classic January 4, 2017
- Jury summons get smaller, cheaper January 4, 2017
- Rust College president to speak at MLK Day celebration January 4, 2017
- November’s jobless rate just shy of 12-year low January 4, 2017
- Question of the Week – January 04 January 4, 2017
- Mantachie, IAHS hoops compete in Peggy Bain Christmas Classic January 4, 2017
- UNKNOWN: It was helpful really it was i was joking...
- UNKNOWN: like it good job...
- UNKNOWN: Not helpful at all...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Brad Campbell: Really enjoyed reading this article! The Uriah Na...