Indians fall to Saltillo in ICC’s Rumble on the River
By SCOTTY NICHOLS
Sports Editor
FULTON – After only participating in one game during the Peggy Bain
Memorial Christmas Classic tournament at Alcorn Central high school earlier in the week, the Itawamba AHS Indians traveled down the street to kick off ICC’s annual “Rumble on the River,” which features several area boys’ squads in a jamboree-style, one-day tournament at the beautiful Davis Event Center.
The Indians met up with the Saltillo Tigers to open the tournament at 9:30 on Friday morning, and the early tipoff led to a groggy start from IAHS.
The Indians fell behind 15-9 after one quarter and that deficit grew to 35-14 after a putrid, five-point second quarter.
IAHS began to build up some steam in the second half, as they cut the lead to single-digits after a corner three and a monster one-hand jam by senior Austin King.
The Indians pulled to 49-41 in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers managed to go on another run to pull away for a 61-48 victory.
King logged a game-high 22 points for the Indians, while Tristan Crowder added 11.
scotty.nichols@journalinc.com
Twitter: @ScotNic24
About Scotty Nichols
