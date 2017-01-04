Jury summons get smaller, cheaper

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Itawamba County Circuit Clerk Carol Gates realizes her office’s new jury summons notices don’t have the same important heft of those she’s been using since she took office. Which isn’t to say they don’t carry the same weight.

“We don’t want people thinking it’s junk mail and throwing it away,” Gates said with a laugh. “You still have to appear.”

She was semi-joking, but Gates’ concern is well founded. Smaller, more tree-friendly summons will begin hitting local mailboxes this month.

Rather than envelopes packed with several folded pages, the new summons fit on a single note card. One side of the new note cards contain all the pertinent information a potential juror needs to know — what number to call and when. The flip side provides a breakdown of Mississippi law regarding summons.

The move to the note card size notification ditches the thick packet of paperwork Gates’ office has been sending out for years, saving a few pennies per notice in the process. Whereas employees of the circuit clerk’s office were previously physically highlighting when potential jurors should call the hotline that notifies them when to report, the new note cards have that information printed in unmissable bright red letters.

The new notices are considerably cheaper than the old. The county was spending somewhere in the neighborhood of 46 cents per summons.

The new summons are 18 cents each.

According to Gates, her office will mail between 400 and 600 summons during a two week court term. Multiply that by three terms per year, and the switch should save the county upwards of $500 over the course of a year.

Gates said the switch seemed pretty obvious. To her, this is one of those, no disadvantages kind of deals.

“It’s more cost effective for the county,” Gates said. “It’s less paper; it’s less time.”

But no less important.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr