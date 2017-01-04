Mantachie, IAHS hoops compete in Peggy Bain Christmas Classic

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

GLEN – Last Tuesday and Wednesday, Alcorn Central High School

hosted its 10th-annual Peggy Bain Memorial Christmas Classic tournament, which featured 32 total teams from 21 different schools.

Four of those teams came from two Itawamba county schools, as the Mantachie boys and girls, and Itawamba AHS girls managed to pick up a win apiece, while the IAHS boys fell in their only contest of the tournament.

The Mantachie Lady Mustangs dropped their initial contest to the host Alcorn Central Lady Bears, 72-65, in a game where they just couldn’t close the gap enough to put themselves in position to win.

The Lady Mustangs would find themselves down by 10 points at the half and would gnaw at the second half lead several times, only to give up an immediate run to the Lady Bears.

Mantachie would come up short to Alcorn Central, despite 31 points from McKinley Montgomery.

Mantachie’s boys would follow up the ladies with a matchup, also against the Alcorn Central Bears, while the Itawamba AHS Lady Indians would take on the Byhalia Lady Indians, the team who eliminated them from the 4A playoffs a year ago, in the middle school gym in the same time slot.

Each game would follow similar scripts, with the two teams falling on totally opposite spectrums of their respective outcomes.

The Mustangs dominated the Golden Bears from start to finish, while the Lady Indians simply couldn’t keep up with the speed and athleticism of Byhalia.

Byhalia used its size, length and speed to stymie the young IAHS

squad, and cruise to a 69-35 win.

Meanwhile, in the high school gym, Mantachie had their way with Alcorn Central behind a game-high 29 points from Trevor Herring and 21 from Jaren Johnson.

The Bears fell behind early and could never close the gap to a reasonable distance, and dropped an 80-64 decision to the Mustangs.

In the second day of tournament action, the Lady Indians avenged an earlier-season defeat to the Lady Mustangs by taking a 66-54 overtime win at the neutral site.

The rest of the day was not kind to the boys’ squads, as IAHS was blasted by New Site, 60-34, and Mantachie dropped a close 64-59 game to Belmont.

