November’s jobless rate just shy of 12-year low

Itawamba’s jobless rate is among the lowest it’s been in more than a decade.

The county’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in the transition from October to November, according to the most recent monthly labor market report from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security. That’s the lowest unemployment rate the month’s seen since 1999 and just 0.2 percent shy of the county’s lowest unemployment rate since 2004.

Itawamba’s current unemployment ranking remained strong as in the middling autumn months. Itawamba ranked 9th of employment rates among the state’s 82 counties (counties with higher unemployment rates rank in higher numbers), rising from 11th in October. The county’s current unemployment rate is 0.7 percent below the state average.

It’s been a good month for employment throughout much of the state. DeSoto and Rankin counties share Mississippi’s lowest unemployment rates, both at 3.7 percent, or 1.5 percent below the state average.

Issaquena County has the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.8 percent, or 6.6 percent above the state average.

Statewide unemployment for the month was 5.2 percent, or 5.7 percent if seasonal factors like holidays, vacations and school closings are factored in.

Mississippi had the 8th highest unemployment rate in the nation in November, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, 1.1 percent above the national average of 4.6 percent.

This is an improvement of two rankings from October.

The state currently has the lowest November unemployment rate since 2000. Monthly rates have been consistently down from their counterparts from the past decade.

The number of workers in Itawamba County’s civilian labor force was 10,580 in November, an increase of 20 people. The number of working Itawambians increased by 60 to 10,100 people; a total of 480 locals were out of work during the month, a decrease of 40 over the previous month.

The Itawamba Community College District, consisting of Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe and Pontotoc counties, posted an unemployment rate of 4.7 percent for November, a half-percentage-point drop from October.

There were 89,450 potential workers within this district. Of these, 85,240 were employed and 4,210 were unemployed. Both the number of employed and unemployed people within this district fell during the month.

All counties within the ICC district saw decreased unemployment rates in the move from October to November.

Rates for counties neighboring Itawamba were Alcorn, 4.8 percent; Clay, 7 percent; Lee, 4.4 percent; Monroe, 5.5 percent; Pontotoc, 4.3 percent; Prentiss, 4.9 percent; Tishomingo, 5 percent; and Union, 4 percent. All of Itawamba’s neighboring counties saw decreases in their jobless rates over the month.

The unemployment rate is calculated each month via a survey asking how many people are seeking jobs. A second monthly survey asks employers how many people are on their payrolls. Most economists use this information as their top labor market indicator. Each month, about 60,000 households are nationally eligible to be interviewed as part of the survey.