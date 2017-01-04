Rust College president to speak at MLK Day celebration

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Dr. David L. Beckley, longtime president of Rust College in Holly Springs, will speak at Itawamba County’s annual celebration of the life and legacy of American Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15, in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

According to his biography provided by Rust College, Beckley’s list of accomplishments is seemingly endless. He graduated from the college he now serves in 1967 and went on to obtain his M.Ed. and Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Mississippi.

He’s been recognized with dozens of local and national awards, including the Boy Scouts of America’s prestigious Silver Beaver Award, the University of Mississippi’s Outstanding Education Alumni Award, and the Outstanding Alumni Achievement Award from the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education.

Beckley also served as president of Wiley College in Marshall, Texas, from 1987 until 1993.

According to Emma Cook, founder of the event and head of the local MLK Day Planning Committee, which organizes it, Beckley spent his formative years in Civil Rights era America, graduating from Rust College one year before Dr. King’s assassination in 1968. His tenured career in education made him the perfect choice to speak about the enduring legacy of Dr. King, the ways in which he changed the very face of the United States during his fight for racial equality in a diverse country.

“He’s a great, knowledgeable speaker,” Cook said. “We wanted someone from that period, who is very knowledgeable about education. I know he’ll have some good words for us.”

Support for the MLK Day program has remained relatively steady during its 17-year history. Although attendance has ebbed and flowed from event to event, as a whole, each year’s audience has featured a healthy mix of familiar and new faces, black and white, young and old.

It’s typically a joyous event, a genuine celebration of the changes to the civil liberties of black Americans created in the wake of King’s teachings. Although named in his honor, the event if often less about the man himself and more about his influence on U.S. history.

As has been the case for more than a decade, the ceremony will be preceded by a unity march, beginning at 2 p.m., in which a myriad of people join together to march around downtown Fulton to promote civil harmony. It is, arguably, the part of the annual event that most encapsulates King’s legacy.

The MLK Day Planning Committee will also take time during the event to present the annual Spirit of Itawamba Award, which is given to residents or groups that the committee feels best exhibit the goodwill and kindness inherent in the area.

Light refreshments will be served after the program.

Cook believes it’s important for younger generations, those born long after the sweeping changes King helped enact, to reflect on how much people’s mindsets have changed in just a handful of decades. The charge King led in the 1960s cleared the way for current generations. There’s still a battle for racial equality, but the fight is on more even ground.

Although next year will mark the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination, Cook believes his message of nonviolent resistance to the injustices of the world are as important now as they’ve ever been.

“King was a nonviolent person,” she said. “[He knew] violence doesn’t fix problems, it causes them.”

Keeping that message … which Dr. King died preaching … alive is the most important role the annual program can play.

“Everyone needs to come out and support this community service,” Cook said. “I feel blessed to be able to keep this going as long as it has.”

