Qualifying opens for municipal elections
By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator
Qualifying has begun for upcoming municipal elections, albeit slowly.
Last week signaled the first potential candidates could register to run in the May 2 municipal primaries in Fulton, Mantachie and Tremont, although only a handful of people have elected to do so, thus far.
In Fulton, Democratic Party candidates for aldermen include incumbent Hayward Wilson and Willie J. Holley vying for Ward 1, incumbent Joey Steele for Ward 3, Steven Steele for Ward 4 and incumbent Liz Beasley for alderman-at-large. On the Republican side, Corey Shotts has qualified to run for Ward 3, and Brad Chatham has qualified for Ward 4.
Acting Ward 4 alderman Barry Childers has qualified to run as mayor.
Current mayor Lynette Weatherford has indicated she doesn’t plan to run for re-election.
As of Monday afternoon, neither Mantachie nor Tremont had received any qualifying candidates.
Following the primary, a runoff election, should one be needed, is scheduled for May 16. The general election will be held on June 6.
Winning candidates will take office on July 3.
adam.armour@journalinc.com
Twitter: @admarmr
Itawamba County city clerks are requesting voters who have moved during the past election cycle to contact their respective city halls and ensure their wards have not changed to guarantee a smooth voting process on May 2. Contact Fulton City Hall at 862-4929 or Mantachie Town Hall at 282-7949.
