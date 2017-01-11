Eating Out with Jeff Jones
By JEFF JONES
Special to The Times
EDITOR’S NOTE: Dorsey resident and foodie Jeff Jones has been chronicling his experiences at local eateries on his blog, “Eating Out with Jeff Jones,” for more than five years. Each month, Jones will share some of his thoughts on local restaurants in the pages of The Itawamba County Times and online at itawambatimes.com. He can be found every day at eatingoutwithjeffjones.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/eatingoutwithjeffjones.
Small Chef BBQ
For my next BBQ Nachos fix, I headed to Small Chef’s BBQ in Fulton, located across the street from the Itawamba Community College campus. As with some BBQ joints nowadays, Small Chef BBQ gives you several options to build a barbecue nacho dish to YOUR specifications and truly make it your own. For starters, for your barbecue meat, you have pulled pork, smoked sausage and chicken. THEN you build it up from there. With their “wimp” style, you get meat, cheese and sauce. “Loaded” style gets you all of that, plus sour cream and jalapeños. Go “dirty,” and you get everything from the “loaded” nachos, plus beans and slaw.
Anybody who knows me probably could have guessed by now how I wanted my nachos. I went “dirty,” and to make it more interesting, I went with the sliced smoked sausage. The full on, everything included, experience I went for is a plate piled high, and it only set me back $6.99, before tax and tip. A very satisfying meal.
Before I left, owner Matt Moore had me try a sample of his brisket.
Folks, I wish photography and mere words could convey just how tender and juicy it was. Let me put it this way: To put ANY sauce on brisket that good would just be wrong. Practically a crime.
I attended school in Fulton and graduated back in ‘85. For fun, the guys and I would usually hang out at Maxcy’s pool hall and eat at the handful of local burger joints. Maxcy’s has long been closed and our old high school was torn down and relocated across town. Although, Small Chef BBQ only resides in one of my teenage eatin’ joints, they paid homage to our other favorite hangout with some of Maxcy’s memorabilia hanging on the wall. And hey, ICC has expanded. Hopefully, a new generation can one day look back years from now at all the good times had hanging out at Small Chef’s BBQ in Fulton.
