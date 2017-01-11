Fulton mayor not seeking reelection
By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator
Fulton’s mayor Lynette Weatherford confirmed last week that she won’t seek a second term as mayor of the city.
Asked if she plans on running during this year’s city elections, she smiled.
“Sure, I’m running,” she said. “I’m running to the house.”
Weatherford has been employed by the city for more than 25 years.
For more than two decades, she served as Fulton’s assistant city clerk, hired by the late Jack Creely, who was mayor at the time.
In 2013, she ran a successful campaign against three-term mayor Paul Walker.
Having spent most of her working life employed by the City of Fulton in one fashion or another, Weatherford doesn’t take lightly her decision to hang up her civic servant’s hat.
She said she’ll miss working for the city and its people.
“It’s going to be hard to leave, but it’s time,” she said.
adam.armour@journalinc.com
Twitter: @admarmr
