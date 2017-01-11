Girl Scouts kick off annual cookie sale

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Just in time for those New Year’s diets to begin, local Girl Scouts have begun their annual cookie sale.

Girl Scouts across Itawamba County are currently taking orders for their beloved fundraising cookies. There are eight varieties this year, including old favorites like Trefoils, Savannah Smiles, Do-Si-Dos, Samoas (Itawamba County’s favorite), Thin Mints and Tagalongs, and newcomers like the gluten-free Toffeetastic (for those who are actually attempting to manage a healthy, cookie-eating lifestyle), and S’mores, based on the famously gooey campfire concoction of marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers.

The classic flavors are $4 per box. Newbies are $5.

Pre-orders will continue until Jan. 27 with delivery expected by mid-February. Those who miss out on ordering cookies won’t be denied their sweet snacks, however. Cookie booths will begin popping up all over the county, Feb. 24.

Cookie sales will wrap up for the year on March 19.

The cookie sale has been an annual Girl Scout tradition since Woodrow Wilson was in office and has grown to be a fundamental part of the program, both financially and philosophically. Since the first known sale in 1917, cookies have helped fund the program and enable local Girl Scouts to have all kinds of adventures while simultaneously instilling young scouts with an entrepreneurial spirit.

“Not only does it raise money for our council and our troop, it also teaches them the importance of money management and having a plan,” said Tara Lesley, leader of Fulton-based Troop 23159. “It basically allows them to run their own businesses without any of the risks.”

Even if there were risks, Itawamba’s scouts needn’t worry too much about them. Strong cookie sales have never been a problem, Lesley said.

Last year, her troop alone — the largest in Itawamba County — sold more than 2,500 boxes of cookies.

“They love it,” she said of the sale. “It’s amazing to see how well they do during the cookie booth sales.”

Booth sales are when scouts set up small kiosks in neighborhoods or outside retail stores and sell off boxes of cookies one or two (or, should they haggle enough, three or four dozen) at a time. The girls have to be assertive when making face-to-face sales with potential customers.

That doesn’t seem to be a problem. Take, for instance, Mikah Beth Lesley, who said she loves negotiating a cookie sale.

“I’m not a shy one,” she said, chest puffed.

Connie Lesley, who helps with the troop, tried to throw her off.

“Yea, but what if they say, no?” she asked.

“Then we have a conversation,” Mikah Beth said.

Tara Lesley said that’s exactly the kind of can-do spirit that’s at the heart of the Cookie Sale Program. The girls may be selling cookies, but they’re getting confidence.

“I’ve seen a lot of positive stuff through the cookie sale,” she said. “It’s really helped my girls come out of their shells.”

Which is certainly worth a few extra calories, resolutions be darned.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr