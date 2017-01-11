Marietta resident arrested for kidnapping, burglary

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

A Marietta man has been charged with kidnapping, vehicle theft and burglary after allegedly, in two separate incidents, holding a Mantachie woman against her will and loading a stolen truck with tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise.

On Jan. 4, Itawamba law enforcement officials arrested Joshua Phillip Morrow, 30, of 915 Estes-Morrow Road, and charged him with kidnapping, motor vehicle theft and burglary of a commercial building.

The charges stem from two separate incidents that occurred just a day apart. The kidnapping charge follows an accusation by Mantachie resident Michelle Frazier, who alleges that Morrow showed up at her home on Spradling Road just after 10 p.m. last Tuesday night and refused to let her leave, despite repeated requests.

Fraizer said Morrow held her at her home for more than an hour before she was able to escape on foot. Investigators with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department say she fled to a neighbor’s house, where she called 911.

Investigators say Morrow and Fraizer knew each other prior to the incident.

Morrow was arrested the next day, but not because of the kidnapping report. On Wednesday, Itawamba County dispatch received a report of possible trespassing on Maple Springs Road in Mantachie. Deputies with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department and officers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks were dispatched to investigate the claim.

According to Capt. Jason Dickinson with the sheriff’s department, deputies discovered a silver 2015 Chevy pickup on a logging road approximately 100 yards off Maple Springs Road. Both the bed and cab of the truck, Dickinson said, were loaded with items, including multiple Yeti coolers, guns, tools and a variety of hunting supplies.

Although a scan of the tag did not bring back a report of the vehicle being stolen, investigators found its presence suspicious enough to investigate.

Officers with the Mantachie Police Department traveled to the home of the truck’s owner on Bud Isiah Road. The owner wasn’t at home, but officers discovered a large storage building on the property had been broken into.

Investigators believe both the truck and the items filling it, more than $60,000 worth altogether, were stored in this building.

The truck’s owner was on a hunting trip at the time of the burglary.

Investigators discovered Morrow hiding in the woods just a few hundred feet away from the stolen truck. Dickinson said Morrow was dressed from head to toe in camouflage and was lying on his stomach.

Morrow is currently being held in Itawamba County Jail on a $200,000 bond, set by Justice Court Judge Harold Holcomb. He awaits an appearance before the next grand jury, set for February.

Dickinson said the diligent work of local tipsters resulted in both the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of stolen merchandise.

“We had a great tip from a local landowner,” he said. “That’s what it takes. With that tip, we were able to respond quickly and recover all of the property. We need more of those kinds of tips.”

