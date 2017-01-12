Lady Eagles knock off West Union, Eagles fall just short

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

TREMONT – The Tremont basketball teams looked to pick up a couple of wins outside of division play last Tuesday night on their home floor against the West Union Eagles and Lady Eagles.

The Tremont girls managed to grab a double-digit victory, while the boys fell just short, as a potential game-winning buzzer-beater was just off the mark.

The Lady Eagles rode a balanced offensive attack to a 57-40 win.

Coach Anna Porter’s squad tallied just four points in the first quarter, but roared back in the second to take a 21-17 lead into the locker room at the break.

Tremont kept up the pace on offense in the second half, while squeezing the vice on defense in the third quarter.

The Lady Eagles scored 12 points in the third while giving up just two, taking a 33-19 lead into the final period of play.

The Lady Eagles got six points apiece from Haley Robinson and Taylor Lentz, and were a perfect eight-for-eight from the free throw line, as a team, in the final eight minutes.

Robinson led the way for Tremont with 15 points, followed by Victoria Ladewig with 11 and Katie Graham with 10.

Tiffany Lentz added 9 points, while Taylor Lentz pitched in 8.

(B) West Union 46, Tremont 45

A lackluster first quarter came back to haunt the host Eagles in the nightcap, as they managed only six points in the opening frame and later fell on missed buzzer-beater to end the game.

The Eagles found themselves down 12-6 after one quarter but fought back to cut the deficit to 25-21 at the half.

Tremont took a two-point lead into the final quarter, but couldn’t hang on in the end.

The Eagles had a chance to win the game, grabbing a rebound and calling a timeout with four seconds left in the contest.

Marco Challa took the inbound pass and traveled to the other end of the floor before finding Brady Underwood on the right wing. Underwood got the shot off just in time, but it missed just short, allowing West Union to escape with a slim 46-45 victory.

Logan South led the Eagles and finished with a game-high 19 points, while Underwood added 8 and Zack Sheffield had 6.

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24