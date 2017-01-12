Mantachie hoops splits with H.W. Byers

By SAM FARRIS

MANTACHIE – Mantachie is a school growing in size, just a few months away from being classified as 3A. Meanwhile their opponents Thursday night, the H.W. Byers Lions, are simply fighting to keep their school open in rural Marshall county.

The Byers girls team is just two years removed from a dynasty that won four straight state championships. Now they are happy just being able to play, with winning long removed from the question.

The Lady Mustangs won handily, 64-24, and looked good doing it. The game was never close and the offense was efficient the entire way down the bench. Jamie Walters has her team moving in the right direction.

McKinley Montgomery posted 23 points and Allie Dubose tallied 12 with each only totaling roughly 18 game minutes.

The boys game was much more action-packed as Mantachie galloped out of the gates and found themselves with a 9-point lead early thanks to seven points apiece from seniors Trevor Herring and Jaren Johnson.

The Lions quickly got back into the game in the second quarter after three straight 3-pointers from Kadamin Ryan, who finished with a game-high 30 and had his team up 37-35 at halftime.

Try as they might, Mantachie just could not get back into the game despite the early lead. The third quarter has been a troublesome eight minutes for the Mustangs this season. That is to be expected from a team who has not had an overwhelming amount of experience playing with a lead. The final score was 82-75 in the Lions’ favor.

Johnson finished with 30 points and Herring with 22, signaling that the veteran leadership is starting to guide the team in the right direction offensively.

Scott Collier has his team heading the right way. They may be struggling to hold leads and whether opposing runs, but they are at least in a position to experience both struggles. Mantachie is still rebuilding, and contrary to Byers who is recently removed from perennial playoff runs, the Mustangs are removed from seasons they would rather forget.

Both boys and girls teams are starting to click offensively. Furthermore both teams play with fire and passion, even when trailing. The Mustangs are starting to resemble a dangerous matchup for overconfident teams down the stretch.

