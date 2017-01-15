Boil water notice issued for city
By Brad Locke | 9:45 am | January 15, 2017 | News
FULTON – A boil water notice has been issued for the entire city of Fulton.
Mayor Lynette Weatherford said in a press release Sunday morning that the boil notice was issued due to a “major leak” in the city’s water system Saturday night.
The boil alert remains in effect until further notice.
More information as it becomes available.
