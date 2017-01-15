 

Boil water notice issued for city

By | 9:45 am | January 15, 2017 | News

Boil Water NoticeFULTON – A boil water notice has been issued for the entire city of Fulton.

Mayor Lynette Weatherford said in a press release Sunday morning that the boil notice was issued due to a “major leak” in the city’s water system Saturday night.

The boil alert remains in effect until further notice.

More information as it becomes available.

About Brad Locke

I am the online content coordinator for DJournal.com. I also co-host The Memo and Prep Rally podcasts and host the Newsbreak program. Previously at the Journal, I covered Mississippi State athletics (2008-13), high schools (2004-08), and was on the copy desk (2002-04).
View all posts by Brad Locke