Annual pro-barbecue competition gets pulled

The Itawamba County Development Council has pulled its annual professional barbecue competition.

After six years and thousands of succulent ribs, juicy chicken breasts and sizzling briskets, the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned Stand By Your Grill BBQ Championship is no more, according to ICDC Executive Director Vaunita Martin.

The decision to drop the contest, held every August at the Whitten Center campgrounds in Fulton since 2010, was made by ICDC board members in November. Professional cook teams who participated in past events were notified later that month.

Fulton’s downtown Bluegrass, Blues & BBQ festival, which ran concurrently with the championship but was not specifically tethered to it, will continue without its sister event. According to Danny Gaither, board director of the Fulton Chamber of Commerce, the public festival and amateur cooking competition will be moved to late April to avoid the sweltering summer heat. Fulton leaders are expecting that event to grow this year, as it has every year.

Although popular among cook teams for its scenic location, the local KCBS championship never really succeeded in its original purpose: To help raise funds for the nonprofit ICDC. The registration fees collected from the 60-odd teams that entered each year were folded back into the prize money. Most of the funds actually raised by the ICDC were a result of a barbecue plate sale held independently of the professional competition.

“It never worked as a fundraising event,” Martin said. “There just wasn’t any money in it.”

Even without the downtown festival, the organization of Stand By Your Grill required hundreds of man-hours and, according to Martin, never resulted in much, if any, profit.

“It really came down to the amount of time we were investing and the lack of revenue,” she said.

The event did, however, bring a lot of attention and traffic to the Whitten Center. Weekends of the event saw every available spot at the campgrounds filled. It also brought visitors into Fulton: Although most of the teams spent the duration of their visit to Itawamba at the campgrounds, the competition also brought in dozens of judges from across the South.

Despite the boost in traffic, a look back at sales and hotel tax collections for August, which the city receives in October, shows only a negligible boost in revenue from preceding and following months, although it’s impossible to know for certain what those collections might have been without the contest. Over the years, sales and hotel tax revenue for August has gradually climbed since the creation of the contest, but that’s true of other months, too.

Stand by Your Grill was the brainchild of former ICDC Community Development Director Kim Graham, who organized the event for its first five iterations. Early on, Graham served double-duty and organized both the professional competition and downtown public event. In 2014, control of the latter event, known at the time as the Downtown Barbecue Festival, passed to the city. Last year, the city gave the downtown festival a new identity, Bluegrass, Blues & BBQ, and focused the event on live music and food vendors.

In lieu of the championship, Martin said she and other ICDC leaders hope to create something new and exciting.

“We’re looking for something different, something uniquely Itawamba,” she said. “My goal is to bring in a larger amount of revenue that we can turn around and invest in Itawamba County and more [of the ICDC’s] projects.

Whatever the new event may be, Martin’s hoping it will prove to be even tastier than the one it replaces.

