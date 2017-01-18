Fulton lifts boil water notice
By Adam Armour | 12:09 pm | January 18, 2017 | Itawamba County, News
Fulton has lifted a boil water notice that’s been in place since Sunday.
City officials contacted The Times at noon, Wednesday, to confirm that Fulton’s water has been determined to be safe for consumption. Water samples were taken to the Mississippi Department of Health in Jackson, Tuesday afternoon, for testing.
Late Wednesday morning, Fulton officials were notified that the samples were clean.
The notice was put in place Sunday morning due to what city officials described as a “major leak” in the water system.
Although the leak was fixed quickly, traces of sediment and other contaminants remained in residents’ water for days afterward.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Adam ArmourAdam Armour has been writing and taking photographs for "The Itawamba County Times" since 2005. His words and pictures have earned 18 Mississippi Press Association Awards, including several "Best of" category recognitions. He has written and independently published one novel and is currently working on a second.
Search
Subscribe to Blog via Email
Archives
- Qualifying opens for municipal elections January 11, 2017
- Girl Scouts kick off annual cookie sale January 11, 2017
- Lady Eagles pick up crucial division win January 18, 2017
- Pontotoc cruises past IAHS January 18, 2017
- Mantachie PD selling off old guns January 18, 2017
- Fulton lifts boil water notice January 18, 2017
- Dozier trade rumors slowed but not halted January 18, 2017
- MLK speaker suggests ways to celebrate Civil Rights leader’s legacy January 18, 2017
- Annual pro-barbecue competition gets pulled January 18, 2017
- ICDC turns to tourism, beautification, growth in 2017 January 18, 2017
- Gordie Macivor: Goodness Gracious!!I hope the 2 people that voted ...
- UNKNOWN: It was helpful really it was i was joking...
- UNKNOWN: like it good job...
- UNKNOWN: Not helpful at all...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
Ally McDonald Arrests baseball Basketball Board of Supervisors budget Burglary column crime Eagles Election feature featured football fulton Fulton Board of Aldermen Golf Home Grown IAHS IAHS Baseball IAHS Basketball IAHS Football ICC ICDC Indians Itawamba County School District Itawamba County Sheriff's Department Lady Eagles Lady Indians Lady Mustangs Mantachie Mantachie Baseball Mantachie Basketball Mantachie Board of Aldermen Mantachie Football Miranda Mustangs Playoffs Question of the Week scores Softball Sports News Sports news and scores Tremont Tremont Basketball