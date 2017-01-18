Fulton lifts boil water notice

Fulton has lifted a boil water notice that’s been in place since Sunday.

City officials contacted The Times at noon, Wednesday, to confirm that Fulton’s water has been determined to be safe for consumption. Water samples were taken to the Mississippi Department of Health in Jackson, Tuesday afternoon, for testing.

Late Wednesday morning, Fulton officials were notified that the samples were clean.

The notice was put in place Sunday morning due to what city officials described as a “major leak” in the water system.

Although the leak was fixed quickly, traces of sediment and other contaminants remained in residents’ water for days afterward.