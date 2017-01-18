Hale’s free throws sink Hatley
By SCOTTY NICHOLS
Sports Writer
MANTACHIE – Sometimes, athletes experience moments during high
school sports that they never forget.
Last Tuesday, Mantachie’s Whitley Hale may have had one of those moments.
Hale drew a foul and went to the line and sank two high-pressure free throws with nine seconds left to play, which lifted her Lady Mustang squad to an intense 39-38 victory over the Hatley Lady Tigers.
Hatley had just gotten a pair of free throws from Katherine Morgan a few seconds earlier but, with both teams in the double-bonus which means two free throws for any foul committed, Hale managed to draw another foul on the return trip up the court.
Trailing 38-37, Hale calmly knocked down both free throws before the Lady Mustangs made a last-second defensive stand to secure the one-point victory.
The Lady Mustangs led for the majority of the contest but conceded the lead after a fourth-quarter surge by the Lady Tigers, just before Hale’s last-second heroics.
McKinley Montgomery led the way for Mantachie with 15 points, followed by Allie DuBose’s 8.
(G) Mantachie 53, Hatley 48
In the boys’ contest, the Mustangs trailed the Tigers most of the night but picked up the pace when it mattered most.
The Mustangs rallied for a second-half comeback and got a pair of late free throws by Josh Inghram to help seal their 53-48 win.
Mantachie got solid and balanced offensive output, as three players reached double-figures.
Trevor Herring and John Curtis DeVaughn each finished the night with 12 points, and Carson Burns added 10 in the win.
Inghram contributed 7 points, while Jaren Johnson and Lane Young pitched in 6 apiece to round out the scoring.
scotty.nichols@journalinc.com
Twitter: @ScotNic24
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Scotty NicholsGraduate of THE University of Mississippi. #HottyToddy. I like sports. And BBQ.
Search
Subscribe to Blog via Email
Archives
- Qualifying opens for municipal elections January 11, 2017
- Girl Scouts kick off annual cookie sale January 11, 2017
- Lady Eagles pick up crucial division win January 18, 2017
- Pontotoc cruises past IAHS January 18, 2017
- Mantachie PD selling off old guns January 18, 2017
- Fulton lifts boil water notice January 18, 2017
- Dozier trade rumors slowed but not halted January 18, 2017
- MLK speaker suggests ways to celebrate Civil Rights leader’s legacy January 18, 2017
- Annual pro-barbecue competition gets pulled January 18, 2017
- ICDC turns to tourism, beautification, growth in 2017 January 18, 2017
- Gordie Macivor: Goodness Gracious!!I hope the 2 people that voted ...
- UNKNOWN: It was helpful really it was i was joking...
- UNKNOWN: like it good job...
- UNKNOWN: Not helpful at all...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...