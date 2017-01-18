Hale’s free throws sink Hatley

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Writer

MANTACHIE – Sometimes, athletes experience moments during high

school sports that they never forget.

Last Tuesday, Mantachie’s Whitley Hale may have had one of those moments.

Hale drew a foul and went to the line and sank two high-pressure free throws with nine seconds left to play, which lifted her Lady Mustang squad to an intense 39-38 victory over the Hatley Lady Tigers.

Hatley had just gotten a pair of free throws from Katherine Morgan a few seconds earlier but, with both teams in the double-bonus which means two free throws for any foul committed, Hale managed to draw another foul on the return trip up the court.

Trailing 38-37, Hale calmly knocked down both free throws before the Lady Mustangs made a last-second defensive stand to secure the one-point victory.

The Lady Mustangs led for the majority of the contest but conceded the lead after a fourth-quarter surge by the Lady Tigers, just before Hale’s last-second heroics.

McKinley Montgomery led the way for Mantachie with 15 points, followed by Allie DuBose’s 8.

(G) Mantachie 53, Hatley 48

In the boys’ contest, the Mustangs trailed the Tigers most of the night but picked up the pace when it mattered most.

The Mustangs rallied for a second-half comeback and got a pair of late free throws by Josh Inghram to help seal their 53-48 win.

Mantachie got solid and balanced offensive output, as three players reached double-figures.

Trevor Herring and John Curtis DeVaughn each finished the night with 12 points, and Carson Burns added 10 in the win.

Inghram contributed 7 points, while Jaren Johnson and Lane Young pitched in 6 apiece to round out the scoring.

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24