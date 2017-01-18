ICDC turns to tourism, beautification, growth in 2017

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

ICDC Executive Director Vaunita Martin has some big goals for 2017, including attracting more businesses, encouraging a whole lot of folks to visit and making the whole county look and live better.

Truthfully, these goals aren’t vastly different than the ones she had rolling into 2016.

“It’s a lot more of what we did this past year,” she said of her goals.

Not that she’s slacking. The ICDC checked off some big accomplishments in 2016. She was happy to lay them out.

In total, Martin and her assistant, Ann Izard, visited more than 100 businesses, helping the nonprofit organization add 45 new members (a number the executive director looks to surpass this year); they held 16 ceremonial ribbon cuttings; unveiled Fulton’s Underground Railroad bicycle marker; spruced up the area around the entrance to the Fawn Grove industrial park; co-hosted a job fair with Toyota Boshoku; and kicked off a 32-member junior leadership program, through which several major cosmetic projects will be completed in Mantachie and Fulton.

Impressive as those accomplishments may be, Martin thinks they can do better.

“It’s just about keeping that momentum going and getting more people involved,” she said. “I think we have a unique opportunity to take a step back and look at what Itawamba needs and is not getting.”

Bigger business

Martin believes the path to building a bigger, better Itawamba County starts at home. Growing the ICDC’s membership base, the foundation which supports everything she wants to accomplish, is as good a place as any.

As part of the plan to drive up membership, Martin is looking to improve benefits for those who join the ICDC. More networking events are in the pipeline, she said, as are ways to better highlight members and the services they already offer.

“We’ve tried to do more for our members this last year than we have in the past,” Martin said. “That’s something we hope to do even more of this year.”

Touting tourism

If all goes according to plan, the Tammy Wynette Legacy Park and museum should open later this year in Tremont. With it comes the potential to attract hundreds, if not thousands of visitors to Itawamba County.

‘Martin sees these potential visitors, each of whom might eat in Itawamba’s restaurants, fill their tanks with Itawamba’s gas and stay in Itawamba’s hotels, as a cornerstone to the county’s growth.

“If that could come to fruition, it would be a shot in the arm,” she said.

Part of her plan is already in motion. Last year, the ICDC launched a coupon card, a note card-sized list of Itawamba County businesses (all ICDC members, of course … one of those aforementioned benefits to joining) offering special bargains when the patron presents the card.

Visitors are able to pick up these cards from the county’s Welcome Center in Tremont, the most visited welcome center in the state.

The goal, of course, is to encourage them to stop in Itawamba County rather than simply passing through.

More people coming into the county equals more revenue, Martin said.

She added that she plans to launch several events this year to help bring in tourism dollars, although those are still in the brainstorming stages.

Community development

Fundraising for an ambitious project to transform Mantachie Town Park began late last year and continues in 2017.

Plans include some dramatic changes to the existing park, including a renovated pavilion area, new stage, new centralized bathrooms, more tennis courts and a splash pad.

In the past two months, the three-person committee heading up the project, spearheaded by Martin, has raised $1,000. That’s added to funds the group has already collected through previous fundraising efforts.

It’s progress, but they still have a long way to go, Martin said.

“We’re looking for any and every possibility,” she said. That includes securing available state and federal grants that could help fund the project.

“It’s a lot of money,” she said. “We’re not talking about just one grant; we’re talking about multiple grants.”

Last year also saw the launch of the summer’s Keep Itawamba Beautiful campaign, which challenged individuals and local organizations to pick up as much trash as possible. The event resulted in more than four tons of trash being picked up from roadsides all over Itawamba County.

The event will return this year, she said, albeit earlier in the year to avoid the sweltering summer heat.

Pressed for her pie-the-sky, what-if goals, Martin said she’d love to see three specific things in 2017: For the Wynette park to become a hub of musical talent, attracting musicians from all over the country; to expand the types of businesses in Mantachie; and to widen South Adams Street in Fulton, thereby improving the flow of traffic throughout the city.

She doesn’t see all three of those happening in 2017. But an ICDC executive director can dream, can’t she?

“For me, those things happening would change everything,” she said.

