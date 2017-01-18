Infrastructure, chamber work top Fulton mayor’s end-of-term goals
By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator
Fulton Mayor Lynette Weatherford has a few projects she’d like to cross off her to-do list before leaving office later this year.
Topping that list: Continuing last year’s progress on the city’s infrastructure, specifically the water and gas services. The mayor said she’s pleased with the strides the city has made on those fronts in 2016, and she’d like to see that momentum continue until the day she leaves office in July.
“We want to leave [the city] in good shape for when the new board takes over,” she said.
As far as that goes, she believes Fulton 2017 is already looking better than its 2016 iteration, which in and of itself was a bustling year.
“I can’t think of anything we didn’t get accomplished last year,” she said, rattling off a quick list of successes, including numerous improvements to the city’s gas and water services, a revamped chamber of commerce and an overall boost to the city’s sales and hotel taxes.
“We’ve fixed a lot of infrastructure issues over the past three years,” Weatherford said, citing repairs to pumping stations, gas valves and water lines among the changes that residents might appreciate, but rarely see.
“I feel like we’ve done a lot of things behind the scenes that people haven’t seen,” she said. “We’re continuing to fix a lot of problems that should have been fixed a long time ago.”
In that list, Weatherford includes the installation of what’s known as the Mt. Vernon pumping station, located on John Rankin Highway and completed late last year, which improves water pressure for 400 or so customers in north Fulton. It will also provide water to Crossroads Ranch, the nonprofit community for developmentally disabled adults.
“That ensures our customers up there have sufficient water,” Weatherford said.
That’s just the first phase of the project. Phase II, the start date of which has yet to be determined, will involve adding a new water storage tank on the land that formerly housed the county’s VFW.
Turning talk from water to gas, the mayor said the city is finalizing initial steps to expanding natural gas service to portions of Clay and Fairview. Although underway, the project is currently on hold while an environmental study is being conducted to determine whether or not the area is home to either an endangered species of butterfly or a type of rare orchid, both of which have the potential to live there.
The study should wrap up soon the mayor said, allowing the project to begin in proper.
The project, which involves running new gas lines north along Highway 25 to Fairview Attendance Center, is being funded via a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the Mississippi Development Authority.
“I want to see that on its way to being completed so that people have gas to heat their homes next winter,” Weatherford said.
As for completed projects, Weatherford’s happy to have the city’s chamber of commerce up and running again and hopes to see a boost in its membership over the course of the year. The group has a new director, former ICC instructor Mary Sue Boggs, whom the mayor believes will help the chamber grow.
She called Boggs a “perfect fit” for the position.
“She’s very energetic, and a real people person,” Weatherford said. She’s hoping that ardor and charisma will translate into bigger, better festivals and events, particularly summer’s Bluegrass, Blues & BBQ Festival and Pickin’ in the Park. She’d also love to see more public events.
Pressed for pie-in-the-sky, money-is-no-object goals, Weatherford remains fairly grounded: She’d love to repair most of the city’s roads.
It’s not very exciting, but it would be a big improvement, she said.
“If we had money fall from the sky, that’s what I’d love to do,” she said.
City leaders currently budget around $150,000 each year for paving.
That doesn’t go far.
“You can get some patching done, but that’s basically it,” she said.
Like most residents, the mayor would also love to see more restaurants pop up around the city.
“I’m asked about restaurants every day,” she said. “I’d love to see more of them.”
adam.armour@journalinc.com
Twitter: @admarmr
