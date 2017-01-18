Lady Eagles pick up crucial division win
By SCOTTY NICHOLS
Sports Writer
SMITHVILLE – The Tremont Eagles and Lady Eagles traveled south,
just across the Itawamba/Monroe county line, for key division 4-1A battles.
The Lady Eagles managed to pull out a big win while the Eagles came up a bit short in their contest.
The Lady Eagles used consistent offense and smothering defense to vault out to a huge 24-10 lead at the half, and managed to continue their offensive output in the second.
Smithville surged a bit, on the offensive end in the second half, behind Lequondrea Standifer’s 11 points.
Standifer’s 11 was a team-high for Smithville and she was the only Lady Seminole in double-figures.
Tremont was able to stay a step ahead of their host, and build on to their 14-point halftime lead to take a 19-point victory on the heels of three Lady Eagles in double-digits.
Haley Robinson paved the way for the 48-29 victory with 20 points, followed by Katie Graham with 13 and Allison Hadorn with 12.
(B) Smithville 48, Tremont 32
The boys were in the thick of things with the Seminoles until they were doomed by a poor second half.
The Eagles trailed 21-17 at the half, but could only manage 15 points in the second half while giving up 27 to Smithville.
The Noles got 35 points between Dee Moore and Peyton Blair, while no Eagle reached double-figures.
Zack Sheffield led Tremont with 8 points.
scotty.nichols@journalinc.com
Twitter: @ScotNic24
