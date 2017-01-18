Mantachie PD selling off old guns
By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator
The Mantachie Police Department will be selling off a trio of guns that have spent the past few years doing far more dust collecting than shooting.
Last week, Chief Mark Roberts updated the town’s board of aldermen about his plans to sell two pistols — a Colt .25 and F.I.E. .22 — plus a Remington Model 1100 shotgun that have been in storage at the police department for years. Officials say the weapons were either confiscated or misplaced and have never been used in police service.
During the meeting, the board voted to begin advertising the sale of the guns. They will begin accepting bids within the next 30 days.
There was some brief discussion among town leaders, including aldermen and board attorney Chip Mills, about the legality of the police department selling firearms. Mills questioned whether or not the sale could be conducted without the oversight of a licensed firearms dealer.
He was likely offhandedly referring to section 97-37-3 of Mississippi law, which requires the sale of firearms used during the commission of a crime and confiscated by police to be sold via auction to licensed firearms dealers.
At the time, Roberts said he didn’t think that was the case with the weapons in question, but agreed to research the matter.
“I can contact someone with the [Mississippi Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] and find out what we can legally do,” he said. “We definitely want to do things the right way.”
In a phone call to The Times two days after the meeting, Roberts clarified the law regarding the sale of firearms. The board will be able to accept any bids, but the transfer of the weapons will have to be overseen by a federally-licensed firearms dealer and the buyer subjected to a background check, similar to what he or she would undergo when purchasing a new weapon.
“It’s the same as buying a gun off the Internet. You can’t have it shipped to your house; you have to have it shipped to a gun dealer,” Roberts said.
This differs from state law regarding the private sale of firearms between individuals, which doesn’t require any sort of background check.
During the board meeting, Roberts told aldermen he was confident all three weapons would sell. The department has been advertising their sale via fliers posted throughout Mantachie. People have noticed them, he said.
“There are people who are going to bid,” Roberts said.
adam.armour@journalinc.com
Twitter: @admarmr
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Adam ArmourAdam Armour has been writing and taking photographs for "The Itawamba County Times" since 2005. His words and pictures have earned 18 Mississippi Press Association Awards, including several "Best of" category recognitions. He has written and independently published one novel and is currently working on a second.
Search
Subscribe to Blog via Email
Archives
- Qualifying opens for municipal elections January 11, 2017
- Girl Scouts kick off annual cookie sale January 11, 2017
- Lady Eagles pick up crucial division win January 18, 2017
- Pontotoc cruises past IAHS January 18, 2017
- Mantachie PD selling off old guns January 18, 2017
- Fulton lifts boil water notice January 18, 2017
- Dozier trade rumors slowed but not halted January 18, 2017
- MLK speaker suggests ways to celebrate Civil Rights leader’s legacy January 18, 2017
- Annual pro-barbecue competition gets pulled January 18, 2017
- ICDC turns to tourism, beautification, growth in 2017 January 18, 2017
- Gordie Macivor: Goodness Gracious!!I hope the 2 people that voted ...
- UNKNOWN: It was helpful really it was i was joking...
- UNKNOWN: like it good job...
- UNKNOWN: Not helpful at all...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...