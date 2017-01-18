Mantachie PD selling off old guns

By ADAM ARMOUR

The Mantachie Police Department will be selling off a trio of guns that have spent the past few years doing far more dust collecting than shooting.

Last week, Chief Mark Roberts updated the town’s board of aldermen about his plans to sell two pistols — a Colt .25 and F.I.E. .22 — plus a Remington Model 1100 shotgun that have been in storage at the police department for years. Officials say the weapons were either confiscated or misplaced and have never been used in police service.

During the meeting, the board voted to begin advertising the sale of the guns. They will begin accepting bids within the next 30 days.

There was some brief discussion among town leaders, including aldermen and board attorney Chip Mills, about the legality of the police department selling firearms. Mills questioned whether or not the sale could be conducted without the oversight of a licensed firearms dealer.

He was likely offhandedly referring to section 97-37-3 of Mississippi law, which requires the sale of firearms used during the commission of a crime and confiscated by police to be sold via auction to licensed firearms dealers.

At the time, Roberts said he didn’t think that was the case with the weapons in question, but agreed to research the matter.

“I can contact someone with the [Mississippi Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] and find out what we can legally do,” he said. “We definitely want to do things the right way.”

In a phone call to The Times two days after the meeting, Roberts clarified the law regarding the sale of firearms. The board will be able to accept any bids, but the transfer of the weapons will have to be overseen by a federally-licensed firearms dealer and the buyer subjected to a background check, similar to what he or she would undergo when purchasing a new weapon.

“It’s the same as buying a gun off the Internet. You can’t have it shipped to your house; you have to have it shipped to a gun dealer,” Roberts said.

This differs from state law regarding the private sale of firearms between individuals, which doesn’t require any sort of background check.

During the board meeting, Roberts told aldermen he was confident all three weapons would sell. The department has been advertising their sale via fliers posted throughout Mantachie. People have noticed them, he said.

“There are people who are going to bid,” Roberts said.

