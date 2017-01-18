MLK speaker suggests ways to celebrate Civil Rights leader’s legacy

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Rust College President Dr. David Beckley wants to know what traditions have developed as a result of the national holiday celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

He asked this question of the crowd of 100-plus people who attended Itawamba County’s annual commemorative service honoring the Civil Rights leader on Sunday, held inside ICC’s fine arts auditorium. At Christmas, there’s a tree; Thanksgiving, a turkey; Independence Day, fireworks.

But how do we, Beckley asked, celebrate the holiday named for the Civil Rights Movement’s greatest hero?

“What shall we do on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday in Mississippi?” Beckley asked. “What will we do today to change the shape of history?”

He had some suggestions. First and foremost, he suggested spending the day in a way that would have made Dr. King proud.

“Keep it a day on task, not a day off. A day on doing good and recognizing each other with mutual respect,” he said. “It’s a day in which the community should tear down barriers and come together.”

In a way, that’s exactly what the annual celebration is about. Now in its 17th year, the event almost always draws a mix of white and black attendees, King’s vision for the nation in microcosm. This year was no different.

But Beckley admitted that one day isn’t every day, and it will take more than the occasional racially harmonious event to stop inherent social injustices. People get comfortable, complacent. They don’t necessarily want to push their boundaries, face their own personal prejudices and work to erase them.

There could be no better way to honor a man who changed the face of America but by doing just that, he said.

“It’s the dream Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his full measure for,” Beckley said. “His leadership — not just for African Americans, but for all Americans — lifted a great burden.”

King was born during a time when hatred and bigotry wasn’t just commonplace, it was legal. Beckley, who said he met King not long before his assassination in Memphis, said the Civil Rights leader loved America and its democracy, but recognized its imperfections and worked to mend them.

“[He wanted to] make it an even greater nation,” Beckley said.

King challenged this standard not with hatred, or rage, but with love.

Beckley challenged the crowd to do the same.

He said it’s important to fight inequality nonviolently, and in doing so, honor the life of Dr. King “in a meaningful way.”

“We will make his unfinished work, our work … We will make the dreamer’s dream, our dream,” he said. “If, for one day, we can all of us serve as drum majors for justice, then we will bring to life the vision that was Dr. King’s lifelong dream.”

Beckley acknowledged that it won’t be easy. He suggested spending Dr. King’s birthday doing positive things with people of different backgrounds.

According to Beckley, there can be no better way to recommit to ending inequality.

“Dr. King showed how much good a single life, well-focused, can accomplish,” he said.

Beckley suggested a single day, well-spent, can do much the same.

